Ellen DeGeneres is finally speaking her piece. On May 29, the former talk show host, 66, announced that she’ll be embarking on her final stand-up tour this summer. “She’ll bring up some of her famous friends, her life with her wife, Portia [de Rossi], as well as the talk show she loved doing for 19 seasons and all the wild rumors about her,” a source exclusively tells Closer. “She’s not only ready to make people laugh, but she’s also ready to tell the truth about the drama that led up to her dropping out of the public eye.” It’s been four years since the comedian was accused of fostering a toxic workplace environment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and in that time, “she has done a lot of reflecting,” says the source. “She feels renewed and in a really good, creative place and she wants to go out with a bang.”