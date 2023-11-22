A Look Back at Elizabeth Taylor’s ‘Cleopatra’ in Photos: Inside the Film’s Scandal and More

The 1963 historical drama Cleopatra saw Elizabeth Taylor in the eponymous role, with Richard Burton, Rex Harrison, Roddy McDowall and Martin Landau as part of the supporting cast. Six decades later, the film’s famous visuals and scandalous affair behind the scenes are still widely discussed and heavily debated in the world of cinema.

Scroll below for a look back at some of the scenes from Cleopatra and details about the scandal that rocked the set.