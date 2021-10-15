Fran Drescher has many accolades attached to her name: She’s an award-winning actress, an Emmy and Golden Globe nominee, a best-selling author, producer, director, a respected activist and the trade union president of the Screen Actors Guild. However, one thing the successful actress feels she “missed out” on is motherhood.

Despite playing one of the most beloved caregivers on television during her stint as the character Fran Fine in The Nanny, Fran has never had children.

“I think I would have been a good mom,” Fran told The Cut in 2020. “And sometimes I think I kind of missed out on that.”

In 2000, the actress was diagnosed with uterine cancer and had to undergo an immediate radical hysterectomy. The surgery ensured she would never have children of her own but it encouraged her to write her second memoir, Cancer Schmancer, both of which were New York Times bestsellers.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

“It took me two years to get diagnosed with this cancer. I had to go to eight different doctors,” Fran told Larry King in 2002 when he asked why she wrote a book about cancer. “I was angry that it took two years to get diagnosed. Because I thought don’t let what happened to me happen to you. Because I felt like I’m a celebrity, I got cancer, it wasn’t handled right by the medical community, I lived to talk about it, and I should use my celebrity to wake people up because once you wake up and smell the coffee, it’s hard to go back to sleep. So let me sound the alarm.”

In June 2007, she launched the Cancer Schmancer Movement, a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring women’s cancers be diagnosed while in the most curable stage, Stage 1.

Despite not having children, Fran is a dedicated daughter.

“I am also very proud that I consider my parents my dearest friends,” Fran exclusively told Closer in January. “I FaceTime with them every day. I’m a very devoted daughter, and I cherish them.”

The Happily Divorced actor/writer/producer has also been married twice. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Peter Marc Jacobson, who co-created and co-wrote The Nanny with Fran, from 1978 to 1999. After their divorce, Peter came out as gay and Fran became an LGBT rights activities. In 2021, she became an ordained minister with the Universal Life Church Monastery so she could legally officiate LGBT wedding ceremonies.

From 2014 to 2016, she was married to tech entrepreneur Shiva Ayyadurai.

As of now, Fran is enjoying her time alone.

“I’m also not in a rush to get into another relationship because I’ve never been in such a satisfying relationship with myself as I am right now. I am using this opportunity to enjoy, without any pressure or stress, where I am in life,” she told Closer. “Really, for the first time, I feel very peaceful being alone with myself.”