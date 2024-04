Spilling Secrets

In addition to the rare appearance, the film director also revealed a secret from behind the scenes of one of his biggest films. On X, one fan asked Clint about the real color of the poncho he wore in The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, due to the fact that it appeared to be two different colors in scenes from the film.

“Hello, I only had one Poncho, and it was reversible, with Olive green on one side and brown on the other,” he revealed.