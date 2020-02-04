What a year! For Christie Brinkley‘s 66th birthday, she looked back on all the highlights from her career in 2019 — and she sure has come a long way.

“I never would have guessed that I would start my 66th year of life popping out of a cake!” she wrote via Instagram one day after her birthday on Sunday, February 2. “But that’s EXACTLY what I did as Guest Ringmaster in NYC’s own Circus!”

“In fact my whole past year has been filled with so many incredible milestones! From reprising my role as Roxie Hart on Broadway! And headlining the show in Las Vegas! I went [on] Dancing with the Stars and foxtrotted over to ABC’s hit show The Goldbergs season premiere where I reprised my role as The Girl in the red Ferrari from the classic hit film Vacation!” she continued. “I harvested grapes from the Bellissima vineyard in Italy and watched my children’s careers and passions blossom! 🎂.”

Shutterstock

While going down memory lane, Christie shared a series of pics of herself having a ball at work. She posed outside two Chicago The Musical billboards, waved frantically on the DWTS red carpet and smiled eagerly while in character for The Goldbergs.

“I can’t wait to see what exciting #milestonesofme await for 2020!” she said. “With age comes wisdom and confidence which I find to be liberating! I also know I feel my best when I look as good as I feel.”

Christie wasn’t the only one who celebrated her birthday. Her 34-year-old daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, did too! “Wishing my ageless, tireless, dauntless Golden Supermom the HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY,” the singer wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her and Christie at the Big Apple Circus. “As someone who isn’t terribly outgoing — quite the introvert, really — I’m in awe of how my mother jumps headfirst into life without pause.”

Instagram

“She’s not afraid to put herself in a position where she may even be — dare I say — ‘laughed at’ by the cold cynics of the world,” Alexa added. “Anything you’re terrified of tackling? Anything that scares the bloody daylights out of you? I guarantee you: If Mom hasn’t already tried it, she’ll be first in line to do so.”