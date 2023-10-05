Chris Young Weight Loss Transformation: Before and After Photos

Chris Young has revealed the secret to his dramatic weight loss transformation. The country singer shed more than 60 pounds in six months.

“I go heavy protein caloric deficit, so I don’t have to not eat sandwiches, which is one of my favorite things in the world,” he told CMT in October 2023.

Chris works out frequently in the gym, doing squats, lunges and more to build muscle. The songwriter also made some changes to his diet.

“It’s a lot more meal prep and being conscious of, you know, calories to protein ratio when I’m taking stuff in,” he explained in an October 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I love to cook, so that’s been beneficial of me being able to go, ‘All right, I’m going to meal prep for the road. I’m going to make stuff I like.'”

Scroll below to see photos of Chris’ weight loss transformation.