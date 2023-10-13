No matter the day, time or occasion, chocolate is always a crowd-pleaser. And while we can’t go wrong with a perfect chocolate chip cookie or fudgy brownie, there are few things more delightful than discovering new ways to use this decadent ingredient. Enter the new cookbook Chocolate All Day from pastry chef and chocolate expert Steven Hodge, which is filled with recipes to kick your favorite chocolate treats up a notch. “Chocolate seems to be one of those foods that is universally loved,” muses Hodge. “When chocolate hits your palate, you can’t help but get excited about what you’re about to eat.” Serve one of these deliciously dressed-up chocolate goodies today!

Chocolate Raspberry Brownies

(Serves 24)

3⁄4 cup flour

1⁄3 cup Dutch-process cocoa powder

1⁄2 tsp. Baking powder

1⁄2 tsp. kosher salt

3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened

2 cups sugar

2 large eggs

2 large egg yolks

6.7 oz. dark chocolate, chopped

6 oz. frozen raspberries, roughly chopped

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 350°F. Line a 9 x 13″ baking pan with parchment. Mix first 4 ingredients.

2. In a stand mixer with paddle attachment, cream butter and sugar. Add eggs and egg yolks. Cream on high. Reduce speed to low; slowly add flour mixture. Fold in chocolate and raspberries.

3. Pour batter into pan; bake 40 to 45 min., until a skewer in center comes out clean.

4. Immediately spread icing* over brownies. Cool. Cut into squares.

*For icing: In a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, beat 1 cup icing sugar, 2 tbsp. softened unsalted butter, 1 tbsp. cocoa powder, 3 tbsp. hot whole milk and 1 tsp. vanilla until creamy.

PER SERVING: 181 cal, 2g protein, 27g carbs, 1g fiber, 21g sugar, 9g fat

Dark Chocolate Passion Fruit Tart

(Serves 9)

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup icing sugar

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

5 large eggs

1 1/2 cups flour

2 tbsp. almond flour

2 tbsp. Dutch-process cocoa powder

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/3 cup passion fruit purée

1/4 cup sugar

1. Heat oven to 325°F. Cream first 3 ingredients in a stand mixer with paddle attachment. Beat in 1 egg.

2. Sift flours and cocoa powder. Add to mixer; beat on medium-low until it comes together. Flatten into a square and wrap with plastic wrap. Chill 20 min.

3. Combine remaining ingredients; blend with an immersion blender. Strain into a bowl.

4. Flour your work surface. Roll out dough to 12″ across and 1⁄8″ thick. Grease a tart pan. Line with dough. Trim off excess. Line shell with foil; fill with baking beans. Bake 10 min. Remove beans; bake 5 min. Cool.

5. Reduce oven to 210°F. Fill tart shell with passion fruit filling. Bake 45 to 50 min. Cool in fridge, then remove the pan.

PER SERVING: 305 cal, 6g protein, 36g carbs, 2g fiber, 18g sugar, 16g fat

Chocolate Butter Tarts

(Serves 18)

1 1/2 cups unsalted butter, cold, plus 1/4 cup, softened

1 3/4 cups plus 4 tsp. Flour

1 tbsp. plus 1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/3 cup cold water

2/3 cup brown sugar

3/4 tsp. vanilla

2 large eggs

3 tbsp. heavy cream

6 1/2 tbsp. maple syrup

1/2 cup raisins

6.7 oz. dark chocolate, melted

1. Freeze cold butter 10 min. Grate into a bowl.

2. Add flour, 1 tbsp. salt, grated butter to food processor; pulse for a few seconds. Add water; pulse until dough starts to come together. Remove and knead. Pat into a square 2″ thick. Wrap with plastic; chill 30 min.

3. Heat oven to 350°F. In a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, cream brown sugar, softened butter, vanilla and 1⁄4 tsp. salt. Beat in eggs, cream, syrup and raisins. Stir in chocolate. Chill.

4. Roll out dough to 1/10” thick. Using a 4 1/2″ cookie cutter, cut out rounds. Spray a muffin tin, then line wells with rounds. Freeze 10 min.

5. Fill tarts with filling. Bake 20 min. Cool, then remove.

PER SERVING: 321 cal, 3g protein, 30g carbs, 1g fiber, 18g sugar, 22g fat