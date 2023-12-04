Chevy Chase stepped out to support friend Sylvester Stallone during the holiday season. The National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation actor attended the opening of the Rocky memorabilia shop in Philadelphia on December 3.

Chevy, 80, was photographed arriving in a wheelchair before getting up to greet Sylvester, 77. The rare outing came two years after the Saturday Night Live alum was hospitalized for five weeks due to a heart issue.

Despite facing health problems in the past, Chevy has still kept a good sense of humor. “Oh, we removed it,” he joked about his heart during a February 2022 episode of CBS Sunday Morning. “Didn’t need it. It’s much better now.”

Scroll below to see photos from Chevy’s recent outing.