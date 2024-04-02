cher honored by meryl streep at 2024 iheartradio awards

Cher came to slay at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, April 1, with a “bang bang!”

The Goddess of Pop, 77, skipped walking the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles before the show. However, she posed for photos with boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards after accepting the Icon Award from Meryl Streep at the award ceremony.

Cher ni “unparalleled contributions to music and pop culture for over seven decades,” according to iHeartMedia. “Cher is one of the best-selling music artists in history, selling over 100 million records during the course of her extraordinary career. She is the only artist to date who has had a number-one single on a Billboard chart for seven consecutive decades.”