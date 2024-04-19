Billy Dee Williams may have just turned 87, but he still has that charismatic, boyish grin. The dapper actor has led a fascinating life as an actor and artist, which he describes with great passion in his new memoir, What Have We Here?

“I figured at this stage of my life, it’s time to think in terms of legacy,” he exclusively tells Closer. “I thought it would be a good idea to talk about this whole idea of living this kind of eclectic lifestyle.”

As part of his book tour, Billy will be in Hollywood on Friday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, at the Turner Classic Movies Film Festival, where two of his iconic films, Lady Sings the Blues and the comedy, The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings, will be screened. “It’s such a wonderful thing to be a special guest at the festival,” he says. “There will also be a Q and A with me and a book signing. I love meeting with the fans.”

Billy will also share memories, like his experience working with Diana Ross on the 1972 Billie Holiday biopic and again on 1975’s Mahogany. “We had a lot of fun. We were like two little kids in a playground,” says Billy. “We had a really wonderful time together. I loved kissing her!”