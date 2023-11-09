“This has been the biggest year of my career,” says Barry Manilow. In addition to selling out dates at NYC’s Radio City Music Hall and in Las Vegas, where he broke Elvis’ record for the longest musical residency in September, the singer’s long-awaited musical, Harmony, which he wrote in 1997, is set to open on Broadway on November 13.

“I never gave up on this show,” he says. The year of Barry continues into the holiday season. Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas is set to premiere on NBC on December 11, and will be available to stream on Peacock a day later. “I love doing our Christmas show! We get to sing my pop hits and favorite Christmas songs,” says Barry, who filmed the special in Las Vegas with his 24-piece band. “It’s a feel-good hour full of music.”