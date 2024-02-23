Authentic Italian Recipes for Beef Carpaccio Risotto More

Food has the ability to transport us anywhere in the world, and at the top of that list is Italian cuisine. A simple shave of Parmesan cheese or a bite of creamy risotto is enough to take us to that magical land. So we were eager to add the new cookbook At My Italian Table to our collection.

“These are the recipes that you reach for both when you want a satisfying and comforting but quick-to-come together meal at the end of a long day, as well as those days when you have a little more to celebrate, or a little more time to savor in the kitchen,” says author Laura Vitale, whose cooking channel on YouTube has nearly 4 million subscribers. Try one of these authentic Italian classics tonight!

Beef Carpaccio With Fried Capers

(Serves 6)

8 oz. beef tenderloin

2 tbsp. plus 1 ⁄4 cup olive oil

2 tbsp. capers, rinsed and dried

3 oz. baby arugula

Juice of 1 ⁄2 lemon

Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, for shaving

8 oil-packed anchovy fillets (optional)

Directions:

1. Wrap beef in plastic wrap and freeze 1 hour. Line a plate with paper towels. In a small saucepan, heat 2 tbsp. oil over medium-high. Add capers and fry, occasionally shaking, 2 minutes. Transfer to paper towels and set aside

2. Unwrap beef and slice it as thinly as possible. Lay slices on a piece of parchment paper in a single layer and top with a second sheet. Using a meat mallet, pound the beef so slices are as thin as possible without shredding.

3. Replace top piece of parchment with a large platter. Turn beef onto platter.

4. Top beef with arugula and sprinkle with capers, remaining olive oil, lemon juice, salt, black pepper, shavings of Parm and anchovies, if desired. Serve immediately.

PER SERVING: 434 calories, 43 grams protein, 4 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar, 28 grams fat.

Courtesy of Lauren Volo

Seafood Risotto

(Serves 4)

24 littleneck clams, soaked in saltwater in fridge 24 hours

24 mussels, debearded, soaked in cold water 15 minutes

3 tbsp. olive oil 2 garlic cloves, smashed

Pinch of red pepper flakes 8 oz. shrimp, peeled, deveined

4 oz. squid, tubes sliced

4 oz. sea scallops

8 oz. cherry tomatoes, halved

4 cups seafood stock

1 onion, minced

1 cup Arborio rice

1 ⁄2 cup white wine

Directions:

1. Drain clams, mussels. In a covered pan over medium, steam 4 minutes. Discard shells.

2. In a Dutch oven over medium, cook garlic, pepper flakes in 1 tbsp. oil 2 minutes. Add next 4 ingredients; cook 4 minutes. Put in a bowl.

3. In a small saucepan, bring stock and 2 cups water to a simmer.

4. In pot over medium, cook onion in 2 tbsp. oil 5 minutes. Add rice; stir 2 minutes. Add wine; stir 1 minute. Add a ladleful of stock; simmer until absorbed. Repeat until rice is plump.

5. Add seafood and 1 more ladleful of stock; cook 4 minutes. Serve.

PER SERVING: 626 calories, 57 grams protein, 57 grams carbs, 4 grams fiber, 6 grams sugar, 17 grams fat.

Courtesy of Lauren Volo

Amaretti and Jam Crostata

(Serves 10)

2 tbsp. amaretto

1 (10 oz.) jar apricot jam

30 amaretti cookies

1 large egg

1 tbsp. milk

1 tbsp. sugar

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 375°F. Butter a 9″ cake pan. Remove crust* from fridge.

2. Mix amaretto with 2 tbsp. water. Roll 2⁄3 of dough into a 14″ round, 1 ⁄4″ thick. Place in pan.

3. In a small bowl, microwave jam 20 seconds. Spread over crust. Dip cookies into amaretto mixture and set on top of jam in a single layer. 4. Roll out remaining dough to a 12″ round, 1 ⁄4″ thick. Place on top of cookies. Trim excess, crimp edges and pierce the top in several places.

5. In a bowl, whisk egg and milk; brush over top and sprinkle with sugar. Bake 20 to 25 minutes. Cool and serve.

*For crust: In a food processor, pulse 2 cups flour, 1 ⁄4 cup sugar, 1 ⁄2 tsp. baking powder and 1 ⁄4 tsp. salt. Add 1 stick cold, cubed unsalted butter, 2 tsp. vanilla and zest of 1 ⁄2 lemon; pulse 15 times. Add 2 eggs; pulse until dough forms. Form disc. Wrap in plastic; chill 45 minutes or overnight.

PER SERVING: 666 calories, 14 grams protein, 122 grams carbs, 4 grams fiber, 85 grams sugar, 16 grams fat.