Are the Stars on Your Side This Week? See Your Horoscope for August 6 Through August 12
Horoscopes: Week of August 6 through 12
LEO: July 23 – August 22
This new Moon is all about you! It’s a great time to set intentions and focus on personal growth. Pursue your dreams with conviction.
VIRGO: August 23 – September 22
An unexpected development can interrupt your schedule, Virgo. If you have plans to travel, it’s wise to check the details first.
LIBRA: September 23 – October 22
The stars highlight a very social time. You can connect with others who are creative, which will help you explore your own artistic side.
SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21
You can get inspired to make changes in your career. Think about what you do well, what can be better, and put a plan into action.
SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21
When you are in your zone, you feel inspired to pursue your passions. Find the things that make you happy and do more of them, Sag!
CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19
It’s time for transformation and letting go of old patterns. Dive deep to release negative thoughts and switch them with positive ones.
AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18
This is a time to focus on nurturing your relationships and finding a balance between your personal and professional life, Aqua.
PISCES: February 19 – March 20
Love is definitely in the stars for you. However, there is a need for discussion to either set the record straight or to say how you really feel.
ARIES: March 21 – April 19
You are encouraged to take risks and pursue your goals with confidence. But don’t be too rash; look over money matters carefully.
TAURUS: April 20 – May 20
Home and family matters are on your radar. However, be careful not to promise something you simply do not have time to do. \
GEMINI: May 21 – June 21
The best way to build stronger relationships is by communicating how you feel, Gem.
CANCER: June 22 – July 22
Money matters are favorable, but be careful of mixing financial opportunities for friends