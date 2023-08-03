Horoscopes: Week of August 6 through 12

LEO: July 23 – August 22

This new Moon is all about you! It’s a great time to set intentions and focus on personal growth. Pursue your dreams with conviction.

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22

An unexpected development can interrupt your schedule, Virgo. If you have plans to travel, it’s wise to check the details first.

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22

The stars highlight a very social time. You can connect with others who are creative, which will help you explore your own artistic side.

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

You can get inspired to make changes in your career. Think about what you do well, what can be better, and put a plan into action.

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21

When you are in your zone, you feel inspired to pursue your passions. Find the things that make you happy and do more of them, Sag!

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

It’s time for transformation and letting go of old patterns. Dive deep to release negative thoughts and switch them with positive ones.

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18

This is a time to focus on nurturing your relationships and finding a balance between your personal and professional life, Aqua.

PISCES: February 19 – March 20

Love is definitely in the stars for you. However, there is a need for discussion to either set the record straight or to say how you really feel.

ARIES: March 21 – April 19

You are encouraged to take risks and pursue your goals with confidence. But don’t be too rash; look over money matters carefully.

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

Home and family matters are on your radar. However, be careful not to promise something you simply do not have time to do. \

GEMINI: May 21 – June 21

The best way to build stronger relationships is by communicating how you feel, Gem.

CANCER: June 22 – July 22

Money matters are favorable, but be careful of mixing financial opportunities for friends