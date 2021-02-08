Did you know that four out of 10 Americans live with obesity? For people under the age of 60, obesity is the number one risk factor for developing a severe case of COVID-19.

In a powerful PSA, Emmy Award-nominated actor and President of The Creative Coalition Tim Daly (Madam Secretary), actor Dean Norris (Breaking Bad, Claws), actor Tamara Tunie (Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Almost Family), actor Nicholas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor, Being Mary Jane), actor Yvette Nicole Brown (Community, Elena of Avalor), and Emmy Award-winning comedian and best-selling author Judy Gold (Better Things, HBO’s At the Multiplex with Judy Gold) have banded together to spread the message that we’re all in this together and help is out there.

For more information and to find out what you can do to protect your health, check in with a healthcare provider or check out the resources below. It could save your life.