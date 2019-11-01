What a moment! Arnold Schwarzenegger returns to his most famous franchise, as Terminator: Dark Fate has arrived. And if there is one person who is happy to see the action star legend on the big screen again it’s his daughter Katherine, who got quite emotional during the viewing.

The 29-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, November 1, to reveal that not only has she seen her dad’s new film, but she got teary-eyed. “Went to opening night of ‘Terminator’ last night and yes, I cried,” Katherine wrote alongside various throwback pics of her and her father. “But this time it was not out of fear that my dad’s face was going to stay bloody and metal (you can imagine me processing this at a young age). I cried this time because the movie is SO GOOD and I am SO proud of my dad! Go make weekend plans to see it!”

In fact, The Gift of Forgiveness author brought her husband, Chris Pratt, along to see the blockbuster, and he also recalled all the emotions that went down. “So surreal to look over at my wife as she watches her dad, @schwarzenegger reprise his role as the baddest robot on the planet, tears streaming down her face, hanging on the edge of her seat,” the actor, 40, wrote on his Instagram. “Priceless. Way to go Arnold! The movie is fantastic!”

Instagram

Fans were of course all about the sweet confession, as they took to the comments section in Katherine’s post to react. “Your dad is such an inspirational person. What a lucky girl you are,” one person wrote. “It really was amazing! You should be so proud! He’s smashed it out the park as always!”

Instagram

Arnold’s shares Katherine with his ex-wife, Maria Shiver. The pair also have three more kids — Christina, 28, Patrick, 26 and Christopher, 22. The Total Recall star also father a son, Joseph, with his one-time housekeeper Mildred Baena.

Aside from Arnold, Terminator: Dark Fate also sees Linda Hamilton reprise her iconic character, Sarah Conner — a role that saw her go above and beyond to prepare. We seriously can’t wait to see the film!