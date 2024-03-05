It’s hard to believe 60 years have gone by since Ann-Margret made Viva Las Vegas, the fun romantic comedy she made with the equally iconic Elvis Presley.

“We laughed so hard!” she told Closer Weekly exclusively. “He teased the heck out of me! But you know what!? I teased him right back! He wasn’t going to get away with that!”

Ann-Margret was deeply moved after receiving the Living Legend accolade at the 25th Women’s Image Awards. After seeing an array of her film clips shown on stage, she was touched by how warmly the audience received her.

“I am so very honored to be with The Women’s Image Network this year. W.I.N.’s mission is something that I love, support and truly believe in. We women must stick together and empower one another.”

“The Women’s Image Network Awards, since 1993, has been a beacon for gender equality in the media,” Ann-Margret continued. “Tonight, we celebrate not only the achievements of extraordinary women but also the transformative power of film and television to shape perceptions and inspire change. Film and television possess a unique ability to challenge stereotypes and cultivate empathy. As artists, we hold the brush that paints the diverse tapestry of women’s lives. It is a responsibility I’ve embraced throughout my career, choosing projects that celebrate the strength, resilience, and diversity of women.”

Philanthropist Wallis Annenberg, who presented Ann-Margret with the award, said, “Legend means you haven’t just shared a screen with Elvis Presley, Jack Nicholson and Jack Lemmon, you’ve dominated it. And it’s not their performances people are talking about decades later, it’s yours. With five Golden Globes, an Emmy, and two Oscar nominations to prove it,” she said.

“Legend means that even though you shared a screen with some of the sexiest and most eligible men of the last century, you keep your life private, discreet, all your own,” Wallis added. “No wonder Hedda Hopper once called you Hollywood’s new Garbo. No wonder your proudest achievement is your 50-year marriage to your extraordinary and dearly departed husband, Roger Smith, in Hollywood no less, where a five-year marriage is beating the odds.”