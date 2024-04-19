Mandisa, who competed on season 5 of American Idol, has died at the age of 47, her rep confirmed in a statement to Closer on Friday, April 19.

“We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased,” the statement read. “At this time, we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close-knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

She became one of the most popular contestants while competing on American Idol in 2006, making it all the way to the top 10. After the competition, she released her debut album, True Beauty, in 2007. She released five more albums in the years that followed.

In 2022, she penned the memoir, Out of the Dark: My Journey Through the Shadows. In the book, Mandisa opened up about her experiences with anxiety and depression, as well as losing a close friend to cancer. The gospel singer revealed that she gained 120 pounds during that time, and contemplated taking her own life.

“I was so miserable; I felt so hopeless,” she reflected. “I am a woman of faith, and I believe that heaven is real, and when I do leave here, I’m going to be in heaven with Jesus. One of the things I started hearing during that dark period was: ‘You’re in so much pain. If you take your life, you could be in heaven right now with Jesus.’”

Jason Davis/Getty Images for KLOVE

She went on to explain that her friends held an intervention for her to help her through her period of grief and mental health struggles.

“During my life I’ve been drawn into friendships with all types of people — some very different from me,” Mandisa reflected. “My tribe has included men, women, single people, married people with kids, millennials, more ‘seasoned’ folks, and every age in between. … You learn so much and become a richer person by surrounding yourself with people who are different from you. As I’ve walked through hard things in my life, I’ve sometimes been surprised by the people God has used to comfort and help me. At times I get to be there for them too. That’s what it’s all about.”

Upon hearing news of her death, celebrities, fans and friends paid tribute to the singer.

“My heart is heavy hearing about Mandisa. Incredibly blessed that she was there my first day back on ⁦@GMA following my long medical leave,” Robin Roberts wrote on X. “Her beautiful music & spirit lifted me and countless others. Sending prayers & love to her family.”

“Devastated to hear about the sudden loss of Mandisa,” American Idol‘s Danny Gokey wrote on X. “Her joy was infectious & I loved her heart to encourage people on & off stage! When I made my debut in Christian music she was my greatest supporter. Mandisa you left too soon—our community will never be the same without you.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).=