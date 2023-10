Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley

The actress said it was “surreal” and “terrifying” to watch Priscilla (out November 3) with its namesake. In the flick, she plays Priscilla Presley as she was wooed by music legend Elvis Presley. Cailee needn’t have worried. “I think she felt moved by it,” said the 25-year-old. “She looked at me and she said, ‘That was a great performance.’”