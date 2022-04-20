This is sponsored content. Closer is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below.

Every business requires an online website to do their marketing and spread their business. Moreover, an online website can also act as an online store to place their orders. Online websites require web hosting but finding good web hosting is not easy. Since all the data is stored in the hosting and manages the traffic on your website, slow hosting won’t tolerate high traffic. The results will be your site showing errors to the viewers, and they’ll stop visiting it. To avoid losing viewers, it is an excellent option to choose the best web hosting, so your website stays active all the time.

While getting your website online in a few minutes is easy, it is difficult to maintain it for the long run. Good web hosting will provide you with all the maintenance to keep your server running. They’ll notify you in case of any issues and sort them out for you. If the hosting service doesn’t find a specific problem, you can tell them, and they’ll fix it. Moreover, you’ll need a control panel of your database so you can make changes to it as you like. Not all web hosting services give you the cPanel option; thus, you need to contact the service whenever you have a problem.

On the other hand, web hosting is expensive; people pay thousands of dollars to keep their business running. If you are spending a lot of money and your websites are crashing, you need to switch to another service. Some hosting gives you dedicated servers, while others provide shared servers. Dedicated servers are expensive, but they give you complete control over your data. Even if you are doing some stuff that authorities won’t like, owning a dedicated server will keep your websites safe since the hosting service has no direct control.

Web hosting services give you a varying amount of monthly or yearly data transfer, e-mail storage, and other features. Some of these hosting platforms offer fixed plans, while others let you make a custom plan and charge you accordingly. The problem starts with hidden charges that the companies won’t tell you. So, here we are, to give you the best web hosting services to enjoy doing your business online without any tension. These web hosts will provide you with shared servers and dedicated servers with huge data caps at reasonable charges.

Top 5 Best Web Hosting Providers Of 2022

Before going into the review section, we’ll mention the winning factor of each service in this small section. That way, you can quickly make up your mind about which brand to pursue and learn more about it in its review.

Bluehost: Overall Best Web Hosting Services, Editor’s Choice GreenGeeks: Popular Web Hosting Provider Nexcess: Best Eco-Friendly Hosting Services Hostinger: Best Managed WordPress Hosting

#1. Bluehost: Overall Best Web Hosting Services, Editor’s Choice

Bluehost is the oldest hosting service that is still operating at this time. It was established back in 1996, and now it is one of the biggest hosting services of all time. With Bluehost, you never have to worry about your site getting slow with a lot of traffic. They have 24/7 customer support to help you quickly resolve your issues. WordPress websites require frequent optimization to run smoothly with a quick loading time. Bluehost is the most recommended service for wordpress users due to its optimization.

You can get a free domain for a year to try Bluehost services. They even offer one SSL certificate for free to keep your website secure. The basic plan starts with only $2.95/mo that features a one-click wordpress install. They even have a website builder with many templates, so you can design your website as you like to look professional from the first day.

Highlights

Customized cPanel: One of the best things about Bluehost is its cPanel. Even at its default state, it is pretty easy to navigate, but what makes it different from others is that you can customize it as much as you want. This gives you the option to easily put all the important stuff in the front to access it. Another thing about this cPanel is that you don’t need to create another account to give access to a different person. Simply generate a new password on the same username and share it with another person. That way, they can’t access your account despite having the same username.

Free Site Builders: Bluehost removes the hindrance of coding to build your website by providing you dozens of templates. You can even customize those templates to make your website look more catchy. These templates are accessible via the cPanel, and you need to click them once to install them. The only problem with these templates is that they are pretty limited in functionality. They provide good looks to your website, but you have to use plug-ins to increase your website speed and loading time.

99.99% Uptime: This means that your website will remain active and online 24/7. A little margin of error is there. That is, if Bluehost faces any massive crisis or some of their servers are down, your websites might go down for some moments. However, their customers have never experienced this issue, so it’s safe to say that Bluehost quickly resolved their problems. They have multiple backup servers to ensure that the websites are running smoothly.

Free Cloudflare Integration: Most hosting services don’t offer Cloudflare integration in their plans; you have to purchase it separately. Bluehost brings this in their premium plans, making your website load even faster. Cloudflare can also protect your website from DDOS attacks by putting a redirect screen. That redirect screen will give users three seconds of wait time before opening the homepage for them. This might increase your website’s bounce rate, but Cloudflare protection is a must to stay safe from bots and crawlers if you own a streaming or reading website.

Long Track Record: This feature is an excellent option for those who frequently change their domains. This track record keeps a log of all the domains they hosted on Bluehost and for how long it was hosted. Moreover, all the changes you made while the domain was live are also recorded. If you want to find something useful from an old domain that is no longer yours, Bluehost will keep a record of all the customization you did, so you can easily track out what you want.

Pros

Most affordable prices

Free domain name

Free CDN + SSL

Great customer support

Officially Recommended by WordPress

1-click WordPress install

Cons

Higher domain renewal price

#2. GreenGeeks: Popular Web Hosting Provider

For bloggers living in the USA who want the best hosting service, GreenGeeks is here for you. While this hosting is not restricted to the USA only, they have the best customer support in the USA. However, what made GreenGeeks so special is their eco-friendly web hosting services. You can check their website to learn more about eco-friendly servers and how effective they are. GreenGeeks is one platform for multiple hosting options, and the best part is that their upgrade methods are way faster than other hosting services.

If you started with a different plan and are now looking to change it or upgrade it, the data transferring is blazing fast, and they don’t bring your website down for data moving. They make a copy of your data to keep your website live, and once the data is transferred, they simply switch the IP address. They have more than eight million data centers worldwide, so there is no chance of your website slowing down.

Highlights

WooCommerce Hosting: For those looking to transform or start an online store, GreenGeeks offer WooCommerce hosting at the same price as wordpress hosting. You can choose your back-end to be a wordpress site or just your cPanel. You’ll get free plugins and templates to start your website. Moreover, you can always upgrade your plan for free if you want to expand your business. You can also host unlimited websites on their WooCommerce hosting and have unlimited web space to save your data. Some add-ons like a dedicated IP in this hosting plan might require money, but they’ll give your business a unique identity mandatory in this digital business age.

Reseller Web Hosting: Anyone looking to start their hosting business can get this reseller web hosting from GreenGeeks. This hosting plan is a lot more expensive than other plans, but the features you get in this plan are top-notch. You’ll get up to 80 cPanels, which means you can at least sell this hosting to 80 other people. You’ll also get up to 160GB of SSD storage which is more than enough to handle data of 50-60 websites. Free SSL certificate for all the users and free cPanel migration can save a lot of cost for you as you can sell these features to your customers while you are getting them for free.

Virtual Private Servers: Physical dedicated virtual private server can be costly, requiring extreme maintenance. A VPS can save time and effort since you don’t have to set it manually. You can purchase it from GreenGeeks, and they’ll give you a dedicated virtual server with up to 8GB of RAM, along with a 6-core CPU and 150TB of SSD disk space. The cPanel is included in the VPS; you don’t have to install it separately. They also offer a free Softaculous license, allowing you to use apps online rather than installing them on your server. You can also transfer your websites for free on their VPS without making your website offline for viewers.

30-day Money Back Guarantee: Only a handful of hosting services offer a money-back guarantee if the customer is unsatisfied with their service. GreenGeeks provides a 30-day money-back guarantee and helps you transfer your data to your old or new hosting in no time. You can contact them with a valid reason, and they’ll suspend your account after you transfer all your data. They’ll keep track of your record if you ever want to switch back, so you don’t have to install all the plugins and tools again.

Pros

Unlimited resources & tons of features

Data privacy

Eco-friendly

Unlimited data bandwidth

Unlimited data storage

Heavily reduced long-term plans

Supreme performance

Cons

Lack of free backups

No 24/7 phone support

#3. Nexcess: Best Eco-Friendly Hosting Services

After Bluehost, Nexcess is the oldest hosting service; it has been in the market for more than 23 years. More than 500,000 websites are being hosted on Nexcess that are managed daily. This shows how popular and trusted this web hosting is that users are letting the hosting service manage their websites. You have the option to handle everything yourself, or you can pay a little extra and let the company do it for you. They have ten global centers to keep all the data safe in secondary backup servers. All their data centers are active 24/7 to keep your websites running all the time.

Their integrated content networks let you access data from other hosting services, which gives you the option to transfer data between hostings quickly. With the help of Magneto Platinum as their partner, they provide blazing fast speed if you opt for their Magneto hosting plan.

Highlights

Flexible Cloud Hosting: Unlike other hosting services where you get to choose plans to host a specific platform, Nexcess allows you to host multiple platforms on a single plan. Moreover, you can always upgrade to the higher option if you switch your business. They’ll provide you with the development tools to start your website and make changes as you want. These development tools will give you maximum dynamic flexibility in a fully managed cloud environment. With the help of their acceleration tools, your websites are always loading fast and smoothly without delay, even if someone has a poor internet connection.

Auto Scaling: Sometimes, you post something trendy on your website and start getting a lot of traffic instantly, which puts extra load on your hosting and slows down your website loading time. With Nexcess, you never have to worry about this, even using their basic plans.

If your website is getting a lot of traffic, Nexcess will simply upscale your hosting for some time and give you a notification about it. You’ll have almost 30-minutes to take action before your website starts getting slow. This feature is available by default, so you don’t have to worry about upgrading if you increase traffic momentarily.

Premium WordPress Plugins: WordPress is the most used content management system platform, and millions of people use it every day. Most websites you see on the web are using wordpress to manage their content. Only the e-commerce websites use a different platform since wordpress gets complicated when there is a lot of data. If you are a user of wordpress looking for the best premium plugins for free, Nexcess got your back. Their wordpress based plans have premium plugins pre-installed; you just need to login and start using them. StellarWP plugins are the most famous premium plugins offered by Nexcess, which you can use daily for better content management.

UptimeRobot: Most websites offer a 100% uptime guarantee, but you’ll find your site going down multiple times a day. It happens because of server optimization to give your site a break to stay online with full potential.

However, a new viewer won’t revisit your site if he finds it offline, so to keep it running in busy moments, Nexcess offers an Uptime robot. This robot’s job is not to let your website go offline when you get loads of traffic. When you are not getting a lot of traffic, it will bring down your website for a couple of moments to optimize it and then make it live again.

Live Chat: If you have any problems, you can quickly solve them by asking a professional in the live chat. You’ll get an instant response once you are connected to a representative, and they’ll stay with you until your problems are resolved. It is a pretty nifty feature to earn customers’ respect.

Pros

Managed hosting solutions

14 days of a free trial

Inbuilt caching

Strong security features

Scalability

Free CDN

Cons

No free domain

No money-back guarantee

#4. Hostinger: Best Managed WordPress Hosting

Hostinger is a relatively new hosting service that came into the market in 2011 but reached the top fast because of its quality services. They keep updating their server technology to keep all the hosted websites running smoothly.

Instead of cPanel, they call it hPanel, and you’ll see it is getting updated to become more user-friendly. Their customizable and reasonable hosting plans attracted many users, and currently, they have more than 29 million customers. These vast numbers alone prove how good their service is and how much people trust them.

You’ll find a vast range of hosting options on Hostinger, whether you want sharing hosting or a VPS or just wordpress hosting. They offer single, premium, and business plans; the business plan is suitable for Woocommerce, while the rest are perfect for content-based websites.

Highlights

Gaming Servers: Online multiplayer games need an online server where people can join together and play games. Most games let you host a server within them, and others can join it, but the performance of that server depends on your internet and PC. Hostinger offers a dedicated gaming server where you can host multiple games and let people around the globe join. Though you need to set it up manually for the rest of the games, for Minecraft, the server is always ready. You’ll receive a dedicated IP address and server details, share them with people, and start hosting your private Minecraft server.

Automatic Cache: Cache building is one of the reasons to slow down the website. You are bound to use a third-party cache clearing plugin, so your website won’t collect a lot of caches and slow down the overall performance. Hostinger offers a free automatic cache management tool built-in in the hosting. So every time there is excessive load on the server, this tool will clear the cache enough to smoothen the performance. However, it won’t empty the entire cache bucket to crash the website. You’ll have to enable this “Automatic Cache” option in the “Cache Manager” in their hPanel.

Basic hPanel: If you are new to using a hosting control panel, you’ll find Hostinger’s hPanel the easiest one to use. They put everything right in the front so you can easily access all the important stuff. Moreover, you can customize the tabs for ease and improve your multitasking. Their hPanel even notifies you if something goes wrong, and you can access it from anywhere. While their hPanel has all the basic stuff, it lacks advanced options like mail filters and routings.

Fastest Shared Hosting: Hostinger offers the fastest shared hosting compared to all the websites above. They do that by rerouting data and traffic to the busiest server while keeping the rest average. On the other hand, if additional data is necessary, they simply increase your bandwidth or server memory so your website won’t go down or get slow when you get excessive traffic on your website.

Pros

Fast load times

Fantastically affordable

Free website builder

Money-back guarantee

Free domain

Cons

No phone support

Missing features on budget plans

How We Made This List For The Best Web Hosting Services?

Web hosting is the foundational part of websites since all the data is saved there, and it also manages the entire traffic on your website. Choosing the right web hosting requires careful consideration, and to remove that burden from your mind, we did our thorough research before selecting the services for you. We made a list of criteria, and every service that passed our standards was shortlisted. Then among the shortlisted ones, we chose those services that provided the best value.

What We Looked For

Bandwidth: We chose only those services that provide a minimum of 1TB bandwidth. Low bandwidth will give viewers different errors once your site starts having daily traffic. The more viewers you have daily, the more bandwidth you need. If you own an e-commerce website, you can opt for these services’ “Ultimate” plan to get unlimited bandwidth.

SSD Storage: SSDs transfer and store data much faster than traditional HDDs; thus, they are expensive. We only chose those services that offer an SSD storage option to work smoothly and quickly. You get to store and transfer your website data quickly and viewers and smoothly navigate your websites. Moreover, in case of emergency updates, these SSDs can easily handle a bulk of data uploading.

Dedicated IP Address: Even if you choose a shared hosting plan, you’ll need a dedicated IP to index your work in search engines. Moreover, that IP is your website’s unique identity which means you can easily save yourself in case of any fraud using your website’s name. You can simply provide the authorities with your IP, and they’ll cross-check to confirm it. Most hosting services give you the shared IP, but the one we chose all provides you a separate IP for your website.

Free SSL Certificate: SSL certificate proves that your site is secure and contains nothing malicious to hurt its viewer’s information. This certificate is necessary if you want viewers to create accounts on your website. Especially in the case of an E-commerce website, an SSL certificate is mandatory. Moreover, if your website won’t get an SSL certificate, it will be marked as an inappropriate website to visit by the search engines. Without the SSL, even a tiny virus can get inside your website and steal the necessary information.

Multiple Domains: To grow your business, you’ll need various websites, each dedicated to a specific product. You don’t want to purchase a separate hosting for each domain you have. Thus, we chose only those websites that offer to host multiple domains on a single hosting plan.

Factors to Consider Before Choosing a Web Hosting Provider

Now that you know what the services mentioned above offer, here is some extra information for you if you ever change your mind and pursue another service.

Scalability

How quickly and how much you can upgrade after the purchase is essential. If your website starts getting more and more visitors, you’ll surely need to increase your bandwidth, and you’ll need more space if you get more brands to put on your website. In such scenarios, you need to upgrade your hosting plan or purchase some add-ons as per your requirement.

Always opt for a hosting service that offers such a feature so you won’t have to upgrade your plan or transfer your website to another hosting which sometimes takes days to complete. It is better to stick with the same hosting service and customize your plan, so you don’t have to go through the headache of transferring.

Uptime Guarantees

Uptime means how long your website will stay online and available for the viewers without issues. The minimum uptime should be 99%, and you would always want your website to remain online. Search engines have strict policies, and they tend to remove or bring the website results to the next page if your website is down frequently.

While each company will mention the uptime for 99%, you can check their reviews to see how accurate they are. Especially if your websites are indexing in other countries, you want it to stay online all the time.

A User-Friendly Control Panel

Your cPanel is where you handle the back-end of your website. You can check all the entries, add plug-ins, install themes, and much more. An easy-to-navigate cPanel will give you ease while installing extensions or plugins.

Especially if you are new to using hosting services, a complicated cPanel will frustrate you the most. No one wants to search for the minor stuff in cPanel, and most of the time, you can’t find the exact answer because all control panels are different. The services we chose all offer an easy-to-use cPanel, but if you want to opt for another service, this criteria is a must to keep in mind.

Virtual Server

People don’t prefer this since it is expensive and complicated to use, but a VPS requires no space for installation and works much faster than a physical server. Moreover, you don’t have to worry about uptime since virtual services can run 24/7 without disruptions or delays. The limitations with VPS are that they are pretty limited in space, and their speed depends upon the PC they are installed on. A physical server has its CPU, RAM, and storage, making them spacious and challenging to move.

WordPress Hosting

More than 80% of the websites we see online are built on WordPress. WordPress is very easy to use, and you don’t have to do coding to build your website. It has a graphical interface that lets you easily install or manage your entire workflow. However, manually installing WordPress takes time, so a WordPress hosting will pre-install WordPress on your website, giving you its credentials to log in. Once you have access to your website, you can change the credentials so no one else can access it.

FAQs On Hosting & Web Hosting Services

Q1. Which hosting is best for a website?

There is no fixed answer to this question since every hosting provides different services, and every person is looking for various options. The hosting services we mentioned above cover most of what people want in web hosting. So, if you are looking for the best hosting for your website, we recommend you choose one from the list above. They are not expensive while providing you with many options to keep your website running smoothly without issues. If you want to make a quick decision, then Bluehost is the best overall hosting service with the most customers in the market.

Q2. Which is the best hosting for beginners?

As a beginner, you should look for hosting with an easy-to-use cPanel, since that control panel gives you access to the back-end. If you can easily navigate around your cPanel and access all the necessary tabs, you can work fast with efficiency. Moreover, for a newbie, upgrading the hosting is mandatory. Since you’ll start with a small plan, and as your workflow increase, you’ll have to update it. One more thing to consider is to check the hosting price before purchasing. If you are experimenting, you don’t want to lose your money if you are not satisfied with the results.

Q3. How do I choose a host?

There are a lot of factors you need to consider before choosing a host. How much data they offer, what is their uptime, how is the security, they all matter the most. Price is another main factor because, due to the competition, every service offers lower prices, but only some provide good value. If you are unsure about your decision, you can check out the services in our article. They are the best in the market with millions of customers, and they can provide you with what you want. We also have a buying guide if you’re going to decide on your own.

Q4. What is shared web hosting?

In easy words, a server has resources like RAM, storage, processor, and other stuff. Shared hosting means you’ll get a portion of these resources, and the rest is shared with other users. For an average user, shared hosting is enough, but those who want to host many domains will need dedicated hosting. Your website won’t give a robust performance on shared hosting, but it will be enough to keep your website running. The biggest problem with shared hosting is that if one user brings a virus into the server, it might affect everyone’s performance.

Q5. Is VPS faster than shared hosting?

Yes, VPS hosting will win by a mile compared to shared hosting. Your users don’t have to wait in the queue with other website visitors to access yours. While browsing, you might see some website loads a lot faster than others. They use a dedicated server or VPS hosting, so their viewers won’t get angry on slow loading. VPS is best if you have a website where users spend a lot of time, like a book reading website or a video-streaming website. Your hosting plan is based on how much traffic your site gets; if your shared hosting can’t handle it, switch to VPS.

Q6. What are web hosting data centers?

Web servers are running continuously, which means they get hot. If a web server is overheating, it will damage and lose its performance. To keep the web servers cool and to increase their performance, hosing services use data centers. A data center has many servers and an environment to keep them running efficiently. Mostly, they have substantial chilling towers to keep them cool so they won’t drop their performance. All the web servers in data centers are checked daily, and the professionals in those centers are always ready to tackle problems.

Q7. What is reseller hosting?

The answer is simple; you purchase web hostings in bulk, receive a considerable discount, and then resell the hosting to profit. However, you have to check if the web hosting you purchase has such an option or not. Because if you share resell your hosting without their consent, they might sue you for using their services without their permission. Moreover, sharing your already shared hosting will bring excessive load on the server, causing it to crash. Most web hosting services offer the reseller hosting option; just check it in the plan you purchase, and you are good to go.

Q8. What is managed and unmanaged hosting?

Managed hosting is suitable for those who have no experience using web hosting. You’ll have a professional that is doing all the management for you. It might be expensive, but you’ll be free from the headache of doing many things. If you need anything, leave them a message, and they’ll do the job for you. The problem is that you don’t have complete control over such hosting.

You get to do everything in unmanaged hosting, even installing a simple plugin or code something. Since you have complete control of this hosting, you can install custom or un-registered themes or plugins without any problem.

Q9. Do I need WordPress hosting to start a website?

Not necessarily, since you can always install wordpress manually on your website. However, to remove the hassle of installing wordpress manually, these hosting sites pre-installed wordpress with all the essential plugins. While this won’t make a difference for those familiar with WordPress installation, it can save a lot of time for those new to wordpress. Moreover, your hosting will be responsible for fixing issues with wordpress; thus, you are free from another complication. On the other hand, dedicated wordpress hosting is cheap, and almost all the famous hosting services offer this in their plans.

Q10. Should I choose a free hosting service?

Companies are offering free hosting plans to their customers but with minimal resources. If you want to expand your business and bring a lot of viewers to your website, get paid hosting with many features. Mostly paid plans get priority by the services if there is any problem with their hosting server, while the free hosting plans get in a long queue before they get their issues sorted by the company.

Wrapping Up On Choosing The Best Web Hosting Services

Web hosting is necessary to host websites so viewers can visit them. However, it is not easy to find the best web hosting provider since the market is filled with them. You need to consider many factors before you decide on one brand. Moreover, you can’t tell which company is right for you without proper testing. The companies we mentioned above are the best web hosting providers with many satisfied customers. They have been in this business for a long time, providing their customers with the best hosting plans.

If you want the best web hosting service, we strongly recommend choosing one for the mentioned brands. They all offer different but useful features like daily automatic backup and plenty of add-ons to keep your website fast and smooth. If you want the overall best hosting service, we recommend Bluehost, Hostinger is the cheapest, and Nexcess offers the highest bandwidth if you want the overall best hosting service. If you’re selling your hosting accounts, opt for GreenGeeks as they offer up to 80 cPanels for 80 different accounts. Start your own web hosting provider business or just web host your websites with the help of these hosting services; the choice is yours.