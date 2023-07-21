Nothing brought genuine joy to TV watchers quite like the hilarious sketches from Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In with comedians Dan Rowan and Dick Martin. The series ran from 1968 to 1973 with an incredible ensemble cast of acting greats, including Goldie Hawn, Lily Tomlin, Richard Dawson and more. Rowan’s life and career changed immensely during his time in the series.

Inside Dan Rowan’s Early Years Before Finding Fame on ‘Laugh-In’

Rowan was born on July 22, 1922, in Beggs, Oklahoma, to parents who performed a carnival circus act. He was later orphaned and taken in by a family in Colorado where he completed his high school education. Rowan eventually moved to Hollywood and began working behind the scenes at Paramount Pictures.

The comedian joined the U.S. Air Force in World War II where he served as a P-40 airplane fighter pilot. He was later awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal and the Purple Heart. After serving, Rowan returned to California and married Phyllis Mathis in 1946.

Rowan and Mathis welcomed three children during their marriage: Thomas, Mary Ann and Christie. The pair divorced in 1960. In 1963, he married his second wife, Adriana Van Ballegooyen. They were married up until 1971.

Rowan teamed up with Martin to start a nightclub comedy act that was performed around the country. They were invited to make appearances on variety shows and comedy hours before NBC presented them with the opportunity to host Laugh-In.

Prior to his fame on television with Laugh-In, Rowan sparked a rivalry with Peter Marshall, whom he was in contention with to host Hollywood Squares. Marshall ultimately ended up taking the role.

“I’ve only disliked two people in my whole life, and Dan Rowan was one of them,” Marshall admitted during a February 2022 interview with Closer. “They told me that if I didn’t do Squares, Dan Rowan was going to do it. And I said, ‘Screw Dan Rowan.’”

What Happened to Dan Rowan After ‘Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In’?

Laugh-In came to an end in 1973 after winning a number of Emmy Awards and breaking barriers for female comedic performers on television. Rowan made a few acting appearances on TV in the years that followed, including a cameo in Fantasy Island and The Love Boat.

In his later years, Rowan enjoyed spending time in Florida with his family. He was married to his third wife, Joanna Young, up until his death on September 22, 1987, at age 65 from cancer.