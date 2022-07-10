Some 50 mourners, including her daughter, Maria Riva, attended Marlene Dietrich’s funeral service in 1992. That day in Berlin, Maria blew a last kiss to her mother’s coffin, but she had strong words for her grandmother, who was buried in the plot next to the legendary star.

“She said, ‘Now you’ve got her back. Teach her how to love,'” recalls Maria’s son, Peter Riva, to Closer.

Marlene, the luminous, free-spirited Golden Age actress, always pushed boundaries. Her stardom allowed her to live as she pleased — taking lovers of both sexes and wearing trousers in Paris despite the threat of arrest — but Marlene’s self-involvement made life hard for her only child, Maria, 97. “At the age of 3, I knew quite definitely that I did not have a mother, that I belonged to a queen,” said Maria in Marlene Dietrich: A Life.

Maria spent her childhood on the Paramount lot, where she was tutored instead of going to school with kids her own age. Trained to be her mother’s attendant, Maria guarded the door as Marlene vomited to stay thin, helped her tape up her breasts and watched her work to alert her to any imperfection. Along the way, the child absorbed her mother’s dismissive opinion of other actors. Marlene called Charlie Chaplin a“low-class circus performer,” Joan Crawford, a “terrible, vulgar woman with pop eyes,” and her chief rival, Greta Garbo, “a cruel Swede” with a sexually transmitted disease.