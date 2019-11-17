While making a film about Christmas magic, Cameron Mathison felt a strong impulse to see his doctor for a test. “The movie is about being mindful of the signs in our lives,” explains Cameron, whose insistence on undergoing an MRI scan led to the detection of a malignant tumor on his right kidney.

Today the Home & Family cohost, who underwent surgery to remove the growth in September, exclusively tells Closer that he is cancer-free. “I still feel tired, but I’m almost physically back to being 100 percent,” says Cameron, 50, who explains that he hadn’t felt right for a long time. “I’d been struggling with indigestion problems. I had asked for an MRI before but my doctors didn’t think I needed it,” he recalls.

John Salangsang/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The scan proved he was right to be worried, although he never expected to be diagnosed with cancer. “It felt like I was having a bad dream,” Cameron admits, “but my wife, Vanessa, convinced me that we were going to beat it.”

Cameron also remains grateful to the Home & Family viewers who reached out to him. “I could not believe the incredible kindness,” he says. “Sometimes while reading those cards I literally would break down into uncontrollable crying. It felt bizarre feeling so connected to people I don’t know, but it was also very powerful and comforting.”

With The Christmas Club, the film he was making at the time, airing this month, the actor feels he has come full circle. “Sometimes these paths are laid out for us if we are paying attention,” says Cameron. “I believe in that.” It seems like the actor continues to be optimistic, even with some obstacles.

“The key is not being happy only when things are going well. It’s training yourself to find ways to stay peaceful, kind, respectful and upbeat when they aren’t, and that’s inevitable,” the TV personality explained exclusively to Closer Weekly earlier this year. So true!

We are so glad to hear that Cameron is healthy again!

