The horoscope forecast for May 25 – June 1.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Resist the temptation to make changes at work until you know all the options. Follow your path, not trail in the footsteps of others.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Whether it’s personal, social, or romantic, you have all the answers you need by simply tuning into your intuition. Follow your gut!

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The people you meet now can open doors, both in your personal and professional life. Positive career changes are on their way.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

A lucky break with work comes your way. Focus on priorities and reschedule everything and everyone else, so you can be productive.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Money matters are up for discussion. If you’re not in the driver’s seat, prepare to negotiate and compromise. Love is passionate, Libra!

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

If you have an opportunity to partner with someone influential for business success and financial gain, and it feels right, move ahead.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

There’s a new start with love. Leave past attitudes behind and move forward with an open heart to attract the partner you desire.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Stand by for success! A business connection that relates to a creative concept can come through for you now. Believe in yourself, Cap!

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Keep the family up to date with your life decisions. But, at the same time, don’t allow anyone to interfere with your choices.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Connect and stay close to those you love and trust. A family discussion can present opportunities that surprise and delight you.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Accumulating financial security is important. Get a savings plan in place to set you up for the future.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

An honest discussion highlights positive movement in your personal and professional lives.