Demi Moore

Demi explained that her youth contributed to her taking offense to the phrase, reflecting on why she perceived it “as something bad” in the past.

“I felt like a sense of it being unjust. I just felt like it didn’t represent us, and I felt like it was a real limited perspective,” the Songbird actress explained. “It stayed with me for a while just as I did press things, ‘The brat pack blah blah,’ but I don’t know if I took it as personal over time.”

Demi compared the term to feeling like the rug was pulled from under her. “I look at everything as happening for us not to us and you can’t be selective with that,” she continued. “The fact that came out and it tried to diminish us was also an opportunity to rise above and to say no, I’m much more than that, I am not for whatever reason the offensive part of kind of being seen as a brat.”