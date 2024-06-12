Brat Pack Stars Recall How Nickname Affected Their Careers: ‘It Tried to Diminish Us’
The Brat Pack was a term coined by New York Magazine in 1985 to describe an influential group of young actors that consisted of Rob Lowe, Judd Nelson, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, and Molly Ringwald.
While the term was intended to be endearing, members of the illustrious group have revealed that the nickname negatively impacted their careers. After the article was published, the actors were often seen as partiers and not taken seriously in the film industry. Brat Pack members spoke about their experiences with fellow member Andrew McCarthy in the BRATS documentary, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2024.
