Anthony Michael Hall

Starring in films such as Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club and Hail Caesar, Anthony eventually wanted to break away from being typecast as the “nerd.” He went on to join the cast of Saturday Night Live and starred in films including Out of Bounds, Johnny Be Good, Edward Scissorhands and Six Degrees of Separation. In a 2021 interview with Business Insider, Anthony claimed that the Brat Pack was nothing more than a “media ploy” after New York Magazine created the nickname. “It didn’t exist,” Anthony said. “Whoever was the editor of New York Magazine at the time, it was a set up. ‘Let’s get all these guys together and get them talking s–t.’ The truth is in that time frame, I was at the very young end of that group. I was literally still in high school. When we did The Breakfast Club, Emilio and Judd were in their early 20s and they are going out and having beers and I was a teen. So when they did that article I did feel that was a ploy to get all them yapping.”