Molly Ringwald, rob lowe, demi moore

Paul Morigi/Getty Images, Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Here’s What Happened to the Members of the Brat Pack: Where Are They Now?

News
Jun 12, 2024 5:25 pm·
By
The Brat Pack took the entertainment world by storm when they dominated the film scene in the 1980s. The group of highly successful film actors in their early 20s starred in classics such as John HughesThe Breakfast Club and Joel Schumacher‘s St. Elmo’s Fire.

In 2024, most of the gang reunited for the documentary film Brats, directed by Brat Pack member Andrew McCarthy. Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Rob Lowe and more appear in the doc, which follows the group of actors who frequently appeared together in coming-of-age films.

