Since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, Christina Applegate has not only been battling physical pain caused by the chronic disease, but emotional pain too. “I’m in a depression right now, which I don’t think I’ve felt that for years,” the actress, 52, shared in a new episode of “​MeSsy,” the podcast she cohosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler. “I’m trapped in this darkness right now that I haven’t felt like … I don’t even know how long, probably 20-something years.”

Despite her struggles, Christina admitted she hasn’t sought therapy yet “because I’m so afraid to start crying and that I’m not going to be able to end crying.” But Jamie-Lynn, who was diagnosed with MS over 20 years ago, isn’t giving up on her friend. “[Living with MS] is not reason enough for you to stop living because … you still make me laugh like nobody else can,” she said. “You still make me smile. You make me feel loved.”