Menopause, often a silent and solitary journey for many women, has found a new ally in the digital realm through Winona, a groundbreaking telehealth company redefining menopause support via their comprehensive telehealth services. Their 1-on-1 online consultations, community forums, and digital resources have provided women with accessible and immediate support, breaking down geographical barriers and fostering a cross-country community of shared experiences. That said, Winona recognizes that there’s a dimension to menopause support that goes beyond screens.

While telehealth has undeniably transformed the way women access information and seek guidance during the menopause transition, there’s a growing recognition of the need for more in-person events and the establishment of supportive networks. Winona’s innovative approach reflects a commitment to holistic well-being, acknowledging that virtual connections can be complemented by the unique power of face-to-face interactions.

As a proactive solution, they employ board-certified health professionals to provide comprehensive menopause care, and they offer their patients resources and education by way of live Q&A sessions, ebooks and guides, and a medical journal with articles about all things menopause. Winona is still in its early stages but has made significant progress in helping women navigate the menopause journey. Now available in over 30 states, it’s a testament to the importance of comprehensive care and education for menopausal women.

Winona distinguishes itself further by not charging membership fees for its community spaces, unlike others that operate in the same space. Instead of profiting from support, Winona prioritizes putting the well-being of women first and building authentic connections with their patients. This is best exemplified by their dedicated Patient Care Team who is always available to answer all questions and concerns that patients may have. In this way and others, Winona’s commitment goes beyond symptoms.

“Menopause is not just a physical journey; it’s a shared experience that requires a supportive community,” says founding member of Winona, Ashlie Beiter, emphasizing the importance of creating a space where women can connect beyond clinical settings.

Harnessing the strength of a Facebook group of over 9000 women and steadily growing, Winona has tapped into its community and evolving needs. In acknowledging the challenges posed by the virtual landscape, Winona underscores the role of community and fostering meaningful connections. Emphasizing the significant support and collaboration, they advocate for the power of the community to bridge the gaps by the increasing prevalence of remote work. Last year, they held an in-person event called “Hot Flash” in Los Angeles, where they sponsored an LGBTQ+ evening to raise awareness about menopause and provide support to a diverse range of women. The event was a hit, and the company plans to start hosting more in-person meetings beginning in February 2024 to bring together active patients across the country. The idea is to expand the community beyond just an online platform and make sure everyone feels like they belong.

One of the key benefits of in-person menopause gatherings is the sense of validation and normalization they bring to women’s experiences. Whether it will be participating in wellness activities, engaging in mindfulness practices, or seeking direct advice from healthcare professionals, the future in-person events curated by Winona will aim to enhance their already impressive, personalized approach to menopause support.

The challenges of menopause demand a comprehensive solution. Community building is not just complementary; it’s a necessity for women facing the complexity of menopause. Winona’s commitment to community and equality shows an understanding of these needs, offering more than medical support—a holistic platform for shared experiences, understanding, and empowerment.

Article written by Tom White