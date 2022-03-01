The more we talk about how varied industries of the world have grown and excelled over the years, the more we feel the need to talk about it. Also, it must be noted how the world and the many industries and sectors into it have experienced the lowest of the lows and even the highest of the highs due to a global crisis, which led to shutting shops of various brands and businesses. Still, there were a few that fared well, and some even got to the optimum levels of success even amidst these trying times. It is thus quite natural for people to wonder the reasons or factors that might have put certain professionals and their brands on a growth pedestal. Among the many reasons, the sheer brilliance and the genuine quest of a few entrepreneurs, experts, professionals, and artists have made all the difference there is in their respective industries, which has brought them to the forefront of their niches and turned them into successful stories for the world to take inspiration from. Godson Umeh has been one such success story that more and more people have shown interest in knowing more about. Wonder why? Read on to know more.

Godson Umeh is one of the best in the customized jewelry markets who has been highly trusted for his unique and mesmerizing custom designs and styles. But, this young man, at 26 years of age, has already worked with the who’s who of the sporting and entertainment world, which has helped him become a more respected personality in his niche. For instance, his recent collaboration with none other than the American rapper who is known across the world Meek Mill garnered him massive headlines. It was Godson Umeh’s incredible pendant and chain design for this rapper in the form of “Smactus” that bowled him over and made him realize the genius Godson Umeh is. With Smactus, which is in the shape of a cactus, but is a luxury custom jewel designed by him, he has taken multiple steps ahead in the industry. If you read the comments on Godson Umeh’s Instagram page (@godsonumeh) for Smactus and so many other of his custom designs, you will know why people say #GodsonDoesItBetter. The kind of elegance and style he brings to his jewelry and the kind of elevated experience he offers all his clients through these custom pieces has allowed him to rule the top of the custom jewelry markets.

Smactus has truly emerged as a masterpiece made by Godson Umeh, who has made a strong impression on Meek Mill (@meekmill), and the many other prominent names that he has worked with and is expected to work with in the future. Smactus stands as a unique luxury piece made with the right amount of Zambian Princess Cut Emeralds and the way the piece sparkles are proof of the same. Giving Godson Umeh this incredible opportunity, Meek Mill has shown his support to this young custom jeweller and has believed in his confidence, who has revolutionized the industry in ways more than one and created great growth for the luxury jewelry markets.

