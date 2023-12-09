Content Monitoring : A Tool For Keeping Children Safe Online

It’s sometimes difficult to believe that digital handheld devices have only been widely popularized within the last 30 years. Before then, ideas of computers and other digital devices were somewhat embedded in futuristic sci-fi films and movies. Today, we are living in a futuristic reality where computers and devices are changing every year. In this digital age, parenting extends beyond the physical world into the vast (and often unruly) territory of the internet.

As a parent, ensuring your child’s safety online is as crucial as it is in the real world. Content monitoring is a vital tool in the modern parent’s arsenal to allow monitoring, control, and guidance for children without becoming helicopters.

What Exactly is Content Monitoring?

Content monitoring (in the context of parental controls) is the process of overseeing and analyzing the digital content accessed by your child. This includes texts, emails, social media interactions, and website visits. The goal of monitoring tools is to protect children from harmful content, cyberbullying, online predators, and other digital dangers while respecting your child’s privacy and fostering trust within your household.

Why Should Parents Implement Monitoring?

Cyber safety has become a growing topic as devices become more complex and parents find it hard to keep up with changing technology. There are a number of reasons why parents might struggle to keep up, such as working full-time, having limited free time, and learning new devices take time that busy parents may not have to spare. Content monitoring platforms help parents identify cyber safety risks early by staying updated on current language, content, and other trends so that parents can worry less about laboring to keep pace with their kids and focus more on being great parents.

In addition to streamlining cyber safety, using content monitoring services like Bark can help kids build healthy digital habits. Allowing some freedom encourages children to develop responsible online behaviors. These responsible behaviors include understanding the importance of digital footprints and the consequences of your child’s online actions.

Finally, digital monitoring services can usually be leveraged to limit excessive screen time and exposure to harmful online resources that can impact a child’s mental health. While limiting screentime varies from household to household, keeping track and monitoring helps regulate the time spent overall, ensuring a healthier digital “diet.”

How Bark Content Monitoring Works

In today’s digital landscape, children are exposed to an endless ocean of content, not all of which is age-appropriate or safe. Some popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and others already implement their own forms of monitoring and moderation to prevent cyberbullying, illicit content, and/or abusive language from being used. However, these platforms are imperfect, and users have methods of working around these filters by using innuendo or substituting words/characters to bypass moderators.

Using content monitoring from services like Bark helps parents stay informed about their child’s online activities so that parents can be alerted when certain languages are used. Additionally, platforms like Bark regularly update and stay knowledgeable on trending terminology and language that kids and teens use to avoid detection. Having proactive services that stay relevant to young culture helps reduce the subterfuge tactics commonly used by children and teens looking to hide things from their parents.

Bark also stands out as a comprehensive tool compared to competitors by employing:

Advanced Monitoring Capabilities : Bark uses advanced proprietary algorithms to monitor texts, emails, and more than 30 different social platforms for signs of harmful interactions and content. This includes cyberbullying, adult content, signs of depression or suicidal thoughts, and more.

Customizable Alerts : Parents receive alerts only when potential issues are detected, ensuring they’re informed without being overwhelmed with unnecessary information. This approach respects your child’s privacy while keeping you in the loop about serious concerns.

Screen Time Management : Bark allows parents to set healthy boundaries around internet use with screen time scheduling. This ensures your child enjoys the digital world in moderation, balancing online activities with offline life.

Web Filtering : With Bark, you can filter out inappropriate content, ensuring your child only accesses websites that are suitable for their age and maturity level.

Location Tracking : For added peace of mind, Bark offers location tracking, especially for parents of younger children or teens who are just starting to explore the world independently.

Expert Advice and Resources : Bark doesn’t just provide the tools; it also offers resources and advice from child psychologists, digital safety experts, and law enforcement professionals, helping parents stay informed about the latest in online safety.

Implement Bark in Your Family’s Digital Life

Content monitoring is an essential aspect of modern parenting. It helps protect children from the nearly endless risks of the digital world while promoting healthy online habits. Bark offers a robust, user-friendly solution that respects your child’s privacy while informing parents of potential dangers. By choosing Bark, you’re not just monitoring content; you’re investing in your child’s digital well-being and fostering an environment of trust and open communication in your family.

In a world where the digital landscape is constantly evolving, Bark is an effective tool used by millions of households worldwide. Content monitoring with Bark ensures that children can explore, learn, and grow online – safely and responsibly.

Article presented by Shannon Sparks