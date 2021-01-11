So successful! Tarek El Moussa is one of the biggest names in reality TV right now — and his staggering net worth proves it. The longtime Flip or Flop cohost, 39, is worth an estimated $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how Tarek makes his money, keep reading.

Tarek El Moussa has been on Flip or Flop for 7 years:

Flip or Flop debuted on HGTV in 2013. Originally, the series followed Tarek and his then-wife, Christina, as they flipped houses in Orange County, California. Sadly, Tarek and Christina, 37, who share children Taylor and Brayden, called it quits in 2017.

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Despite the pair’s divorce being finalized in 2018, the amicable exes decided to continue their partnership on Flip or Flop. The show was renewed for its ninth season in December 2019, and new episodes began airing in October 2020.

As for his personal life, Tarek moved on with fiancée Heather Rae Young. The pair dated for about a year before announcing their engagement in July 2020.

Tarek El Moussa is a published author:

In 2017, Christina, who remarried Ant Anstead in 2018 before divorcing again in 2020, and Tarek released a self-help book titled Flip Your Life: Turning Obstacles Into Opportunities — No Matter What Comes Your Way.

The official description reads: “Like millions of Americans, Tarek and Christina El Moussa lost their livelihood when the housing market crashed. Turning crisis into opportunity, they transformed their careers and their lives, reinventing themselves as real estate investors and hosts of HGTV’s Flip or Flop. Now, millions of fans can see how they did it — and how you too can reimagine and reinvent your life to achieve richer personal and professional success.”

Tarek El Moussa has his own spinoff series:

Like his ex-wife, Tarek was able to parlay the pair’s breakup into a television show of his own. Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa aired in March 2020. The 13-episode season concluded in October. Luckily for Tarek, viewers enjoy watching him fly solo! In fact, according to HGTV, more than 17 million fans tuned into the first 10 episodes.

As a result, in July, the network gave Flipping 101 the green light for season 2. While filming has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, 12 new hour-long episodes are slated to air sometime in 2021.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!