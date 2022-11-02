Proud of their work! Heidi Klum’s daughter, Leni Klum, defended the “great” lingerie campaign she did with her mother following backlash.

“I honestly didn’t look at a lot of the reactions,” Leni, 18, told Page Six about the negative comments made about the photoshoot while attending her mom’s annual Halloween party on Monday, October 31.

She continued, “I am overall happy with the campaign and I had an amazing day with my mom. I think the photos turned out great, and we had an amazing time.”

In October, Heidi, 49, and Leni stripped down to their underwear to pose for the Italian intimate wear brand Intimissimi. After the campaign was released, several critics rushed to social media to slam the photos as “very disturbing.”

The teen went on to tell the outlet that she tries to avoid reading comments online. “I just don’t look at it, honestly,” Leni said. “If I don’t look at it, I don’t have to pay any attention to it, so I just don’t know what is there.”

“I had an amazing day, an amazing shoot, it’s out, I love it,” the rising supermodel concluded on the topic.

Leni then raved about the opportunity to pose alongside the America’s Got Talent judge.

“I love her. She’s an inspiration. Just the advice she gives me, the way she works, everything about her, I can go on and on,” Leni said at the star-studded party. “I love shooting with her.”

While several social media users criticized Heidi and Leni’s photoshoot, another vocal critic was Howard Stern. “I looked at it and I thought, ‘This is so f—king’ out of line,” Howard, 68, said during an October episode of his SiriusXM show. “It is so inappropriate. But you can’t stop looking at it.”

“It looks like a guy’s [personal] fantasy. They’re kissing and they’re holding each other. And they’re frolicking,” he added.

Heidi shares Leni with ex Flavio Briatore, while she also shares kids Henry, 17, Johan, 15, and Lou, 13, with her ex-husband, Seal. The former couple were married from 2005 until 2014.

The TV personality, who has been married to Tom Kaulitz since 2019, has been open about motherhood in the past and has said her children will always come before her career. “Family comes first,” she told Good Housekeeping in 2011. “You’re the only thing they have.”