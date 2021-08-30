Heidi Klum’s Teenage Daughter Leni Looks All Grown Up During Dolce and Gabbana Show in Venice

It’s pretty clear Heidi Klum passed down her supermodel skills to her eldest daughter, Leni Klum! The America’s Got Talent star’s teenager looked all grown up while appearing in Dolce and Gabbana’s fashion show in Venice, Italy. Leni proved she’s a complete natural as she strut her stuff in a stunning ensemble on August 29.

The gorgeous 17-year-old could be seen arriving at the A-list event on a boat on Sunday afternoon, dressed head to toe in bright colors and embellishments. Leni was seen sporting an electric blue minidress with a sweetheart cut, as well as a bejeweled crown and tons of jewelry. As she made her way to the dock, she was photographed smiling and waving.

Also at the arrival ceremony was mom Heidi, who attended alongside her husband, Tom Kaulitz. The Project Runway alum, 48, and her German rocker spouse, 31, were dressed to the nines in a sexy black gown and sharp suit, respectively.

Upon arriving at the high-end fashion show, Leni walked the runway in her beautiful frock as Heidi cheered her on. “Proud mom,” wrote the Germany’s Next Topmodel star, who shares her blonde beauty with ex Flavio Briatore. Heidi also uploaded a clip of Leni spotting her in the crowd, writing, “The smile when she sees mom.”

The German-American model — who is also the parent of Henry, 15, Johan 14, and Lou, 11, with ex Seal — later gave an up-close look at her daughter’s eye-catching accessories, sharing an image of Leni as she wore her blue diamond crown and multicolored jewels. “You look stunning,” Heidi gushed in the caption.

Throughout the last year, Leni has been rising in the ranks and began making a name for herself in the modeling industry. Aside from walking in a few fashion shows, the teen made her magazine debut on the cover of Vogue Germany’s issue for January 2021.

Heidi marveled over the incredible milestone at the time, saying she was so elated that Leni could “now show” the world who she truly is. “I’m so proud of you. And not because you chose this path. I know that no matter which way you go, it will be your own,” she penned.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Leni during Dolce and Gabbana’s fashion show!