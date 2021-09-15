A family affair! Kate Hudson‘s kids “will be a part” of her wedding to fiancé Danny Fujikawa, a source tells Life & Style.

“Rani Rose will be a bridesmaid and Bingham will be the ring bearer,” adds the insider, referring to Kate and Danny’s 2-year-old daughter, as well as her 10-year-old son, whom she shares with ex Matt Bellamy.

The actress’ eldest son, Ryder, 17, whom she shares with ex Chris Robinson, “will be involved, too,” the source assures. “Danny has asked him to be one of the groomsmen.”

Kate, 42, and Danny, 35, announced their engagement on Monday, September 13, after nearly five years of dating. “Let’s go,” the Los Angeles native captioned a selfie of the pair overlooking the ocean and sharing a sweet kiss. Kate’s gorgeous engagement ring was also on full display!

Courtesy of Kate Hudson/Instagram

Kate’s mother, Goldie Hawn, couldn’t be happier for her daughter. The First Wives Club actress, 75, is “so excited” to begin wedding planning, a separate insider exclusively revealed to Closer Weekly. “Goldie is all hands on deck. She and Kate aren’t just mother and daughter, they’re best friends. There’s nothing Goldie loves more than organizing a good party!”

In addition to coordinating the ceremony and reception, Goldie “wants to help organize Kate’s bachelorette party, too,” the source shared, noting the Oscar Award winner is also “advising Kate on caterers, flowers and is helping her pick the dress.”

According to the insider, Goldie “was the first person Kate told about the happy news.” The mother of three, who shares Kate and son Oliver with ex Bill Hudson and son Wyatt with longtime partner Kurt Russell, was “ecstatic about the engagement.”

The sweetest part? Danny is already very much a member of the family. “Goldie says Danny is ‘just fabulous.’ She loves him and treats him as her own son,” the source gushed. Not only does the Overboard alum “adore” the musician, but they also have a “close” bond. “They even spend time together when Kate isn’t around.”

Ultimately, Goldie believes “Kate and Danny are the perfect match!” Although “an exact date” for the wedding hasn’t been set, “they’re talking about marrying later this year at Kate’s home in L.A.,” the insider dished. “The house is sentimental to her because it’s where she was raised. They’ll invite all their closest friends and family.”