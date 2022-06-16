Get Ready for sandal season. This limited-edition hand and foot treatment duo, exclusively at Costco, is just what your achey, flakey, soon-to-be-sandal-wearing skin really needs. And, better yet, you can do it at home.

Parasilk Beauty’s Hot Hand and Foot Masks. A no-hassle, at home dry skin remedy. Heats in minutes while delivering soothing warmth and moisture.

RESTORES & REJUVENATES

Heat, Treat, Repeat. Infused with organic extra virgin coconut oil, argan oil, marula oil and vitamin E, Parasilk Beauty’s Hot Paran Foot and Hot Hand Masks hydrate, soothe, protect and rejuvenate worn, dry and cracked skin better than your typical non-heated treatments.

Why? Because the heat delivers better absorption and helps soothe sore muscles, while the natural vitamin-rich ingredients nourish dry skin. Pretty ingenious. The bonus: with multiple uses in every pair, this treatment heats in minutes and is completely self-contained, hygienic and easy to use. It challenges the status quo of traditional para n wax treatments.

EASY TO USE

• Heat 2 minutes

• Apply gloves or boots

• Treat for 10 minutes

• 4 Uses in every pair!

Parasilk Beauty’s Hot Hand and Foot Masks. The do-it-at-home softer skin game changer. Available for a limited time at select Costco locations or shop the full Parasilk assortment at Parasilk.com.