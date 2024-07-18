Libras Get Deep and Pisces Need to Be Patient! Horoscope Forecast for July 21 Through July 27
Here’s your horoscope forecast for the week of July 21 through July 27.
Leo: July 23 – August 22
Cupid smiles in your direction. A heart-to-heart chat with someone can highlight that you have more in common than you think.
Virgo: August 23 – September 22
There’s an opportunity for lasting love. When considering a romantic rendezvous, pay attention to your head, and follow your heart.
Libra: September 23 – October 22
Make friends with your lover. A deep level of love and trust comes from knowing, loving, and accepting someone just as they are.
Scorpio: October 23 – November 21
A new development at work opens a bright new phase to step into. Friends step up for you and acknowledge their support.
Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21
A passionate moment gets you up close and personal with someone special, Sag. Singles can find love when least expected.
Capricorn: December 22 – January 19
If you are not already in your soul mate’s arms, it’s only a matter of time before you are. With finances, things are looking up!
Aquarius: January 20 – February 18
Clear the schedule! Love and romance are on your cosmic agenda. Cozy chats and cuddly nights can set your heart racing, Aqua.
Pisces: February 19 – March 20
A development at work looks positive, but be patient, you may need to wait for things to settle down. Keep control of your cash.
Aries: March 21 – April 19
A fateful connection between you and another can take place now. Clarity in partnerships can deepen relationships.
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
Lighten up! Attend to your responsibilities but schedule some fun time, too. With love, a new development can make your heart sing.
Gemini: May 21 – June 21
Prepare to be a good listener, Gem. A two-way conversation can set things on the right track!
Cancer: June 22 – July 22
Unexpected events can put you on a golden path to success. Stay open to what comes next.