Here’s your horoscope forecast for the week of July 21 through July 27.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Cupid smiles in your direction. A heart-to-heart chat with someone can highlight that you have more in common than you think.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

There’s an opportunity for lasting love. When considering a romantic rendezvous, pay attention to your head, and follow your heart.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Make friends with your lover. A deep level of love and trust comes from knowing, loving, and accepting someone just as they are.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

A new development at work opens a bright new phase to step into. Friends step up for you and acknowledge their support.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

A passionate moment gets you up close and personal with someone special, Sag. Singles can find love when least expected.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

If you are not already in your soul mate’s arms, it’s only a matter of time before you are. With finances, things are looking up!

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Clear the schedule! Love and romance are on your cosmic agenda. Cozy chats and cuddly nights can set your heart racing, Aqua.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

A development at work looks positive, but be patient, you may need to wait for things to settle down. Keep control of your cash.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

A fateful connection between you and another can take place now. Clarity in partnerships can deepen relationships.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Lighten up! Attend to your responsibilities but schedule some fun time, too. With love, a new development can make your heart sing.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Prepare to be a good listener, Gem. A two-way conversation can set things on the right track!

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Unexpected events can put you on a golden path to success. Stay open to what comes next.