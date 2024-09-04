Country stars are showing up for Wynonna Judd.

The 60-year-old was devastated in April 2022 when she lost her mom and singing partner Naomi Judd to suicide on the eve of the duo’s induction to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Now the “Love Can Build a Bridge” singer is facing more woe as her daughter Grace Kelley has been arrested once again. The 28-year-old, who plead guilty and was jailed for public lewdness in April, was arrested in August for attempting to elude a police officer and driving with a suspended/revoked license (she was released on a $2,750 bond; no other details have been publicly reported).

The mom of one has been in and out of jail since 2017, while Wynonna raises her daughter, Kaliyah, 2.

“People are very worried about Wynonna,” an insider exclusively tells Closer.

As she navigates the grief of losing her mom and the pain of watching her daughter self-destruct, friends like Dolly Parton have been reaching out.

“Dolly calls to give her pep talks,” says the insider. “Wynonna has a lot of friends in the country community, and she needs all the help she can get.”