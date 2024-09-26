Witney Carson's Husband Carson McAllister: Inside Marriage

Witney Carson has tons of supporters tuning in each season on Dancing With the Stars, but by far her biggest champion is her husband, Carson McAllister.

How Did Witney Carson and Carson McAllister Meet?

Witney and Carson met and began dating when they were in their senior year of high school in Utah.

“She was my dream girl since seventh grade. But she didn’t know I existed until senior year,” he told People in January 2016. “We became really close friends and kinda started dating. From the second I got to know her, I could tell she was the most loving and understanding girl I’d ever met.”

After they both graduated high school, the duo had a long distance relationship as he went to Romania on a mission trip for two years and she pursued her career as a professional dancer. Witney competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2012, making it all the way to the top 6.

When Did Witney Carson and Carson McAllister Get Married?

The couple got married on New Year’s Day in 2016 in Utah. “She’s my best friend. I can’t wait to spend forever with her,” Carson gushed over his wife.

Who Is Carson McAllister?

Carson is a mechanical engineer, according to his Instagram bio. In May 2022, Witney announced on Instagram that Carson graduated from college.

“HE’S GRADUATED!!!! Words can’t describe how proud I am of this guy! It’s been six long years of rigorous work, sacrificing for me and my career, and here he is as a mechanical engineer graduate!” she captioned a photo of her posing with her husband while he wore a cap and gown. “Today, all of his professors told me how intelligent Carson is, and I was just beaming with pride! The sky is the limit for you babe! Can’t wait to see what you’ll do! We love you!!!!”

David Livingston/Getty Images

Does Witney Carson Have Kids?

Witney and Carson have two kids together. Their first child, son Kevin Leo McAllister, was born in January 2021. In an Instagram post, the professional dancer revealed that her first child was “named after his grandpa who sent him down to us.”

“My little Leo, I love you more than words can express,” she captioned a photo of the little one. “You are the most precious gift. My life will forever be changed by your sweet spirit. Welcome to the world Leo.”

In February 2021, she reflected on embracing her new body after giving birth.

“My post partum journey has been anything but glamorous,” she wrote on Instagram. “I remember the day after I had the c-section, and the nurses were getting me out of the hospital bed I cried & thought to myself, “I’ll never recover from this!” 😭😂 Even though that thought was so scary for me, I was and am SO proud of this body, that it protected and nurtured this little human. Our bodies are truly amazing.. here’s to the women!!”

In May 2023, Witney and Carson’s second child, Jet Carson McAllister, was born.

“Jet Carson McAllister 🤍 Decided to join us two weeks early on May 13th at 9:21pm, just in time for Mothers Day 🤗🥹 Our hearts have doubled in size for our Jetty boy,” the mom of two wrote on Instagram at the time. “He’s the most perfect addition to our family and has already given us so much joy! We love you baby boy.”