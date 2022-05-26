Actress Winona Ryder literally grew up before movie audience’s eyes from her mid-teens to early 20s in such late 1980s and early 1990s hits such as Heathers, Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands and Mermaids. She’s had a career resurgence thanks to playing Joyce Byers on Netflix’s Stranger Things since 2016, but has she ever undergone plastic surgery to keep her incredibly youthful looks?

Winona has embraced aging, thanks to her earlier days in Hollywood. “I love getting older. I think it has to do with always being the kid on set,” she confessed to Net-a-Porter’s The Edit in 2016. The actress turns 50 in October 2022.

The brunette beauty revealed that others have told her to try injections to help stave off forehead wrinkles, while Winona was having none of that advice.

“It’s interesting because, these days, [cosmetic surgery] is treated almost like hygiene. I’ve had people say to me, ‘Oh, you should, you know …’ and they point to my forehead. ‘Get that seen to!’ But I’m like, ‘No! I’ve been waiting so long for that to happen!'” she explained to the magazine.

Winona has been around the entertainment industry long enough to know that the aging process is not kind to actresses when it comes to landing roles as they get older.

“I know actresses have a tough time because of their age … they’re just not getting hired,” she added. “I know it exists. You’re the girlfriend, then you’re the mother. But I don’t see it as a bad thing … it can be just as interesting, if not more so, than the leading-lady, ingénue phase,” she told the publication.

Winona continued to work tirelessly throughout the 1990s in such classic films as Reality Bites, Little Women, Alien: Resurrection and 1999’s Girl Interrupted. She then took an extended break from Hollywood, only signing up for roles in independent films or an occasional TV movie.

“I was working a lot [in the 90s], and I needed to slow down,” she revealed. “It’s so important to have a life outside the industry, to not look to it to validate you as a human being … I’d been listening to the people I was working with, ‘You should be doing this, you have to keep working or people will forget you and you won’t be relevant …’ — but my heart wasn’t in it,” Winona shared.

Stranger Things ended up becoming the perfect comeback project for Winona, even though she admitted to Marie Claire UK in 2017 of her newfound higher profile, “It’s so overwhelming.”

“I’m grateful that I got to start at the time I did. As much as I love it, I don’t know if I would even have become an actor [if she was starting out now],” she told the publication, adding, “I wouldn’t know how to [handle it]. I do worry about the massive exposure at that age.”

