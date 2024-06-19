Winona Ryder is looking for new work now that Stranger Things will release its fifth and final season next year, and a source exclusively tells Closer she’s keen to dive into the world of real estate.

The 52-year-old actress’ plan is “to grow her fortune into old age through traditional investments in residential real estate and even flipping homes,” the source reveals, noting that she has seen some major success in the past.

In fact, the two-time Oscar nominee sold her historic San Francisco home for nearly $5 million in 2020 after reportedly purchasing the house for a mere $1.3 million in 1995. The listing for the property showed off how tastefully Winona updated her three-bedroom, three-bathroom Victorian digs.

“She’s armed with a very good eye for that kind of thing and every home she has lived in was improved by the application of her unique taste,” notes the insider. (According to Cottages & Gardens, it only took a short five days before Winona had people clamoring to buy her chic San Francisco abode.)

When it comes to the entertainment industry, the actress — who was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her performance as Joyce Byers on Stranger Things — knows she had a great thing going with the hit Netflix series. And it’s unlikely lightning will strike twice!

“Just because Winona was one of the first people to even care about or believe in the potential of Stranger Things does not mean she’s foolish enough to think another hit of that magnitude will just fall in her lap,” says a longtime pal of the screen star, who first rose to fame as a teenager in the 1988 film Beetlejuice.

Stranger Things, adds the source, “was a once-in-a-career phenomenon, and it made Winona an entire second fortune that she’s going to have to look after and try to grow for the rest of her life.”

Instead of hoping for the next big gig or investing in projects with an uncertain future, the insider says Winona feels she has a sure bet in the real-estate market.

“She’s being conservative,” the source explains, “and not falling for the trend of plowing everything she has into a risky side hustle or start-up business.”

And even though the highly anticipated Beetlejuice sequel — titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, in which she will reprise her performance as Lydia Deetz — is slated to hit theaters in September, Winona isn’t banking on it cashing in at the box office.

“The reality behind this is that Winona knows how rare her comeback has been, and even with a near-guaranteed hit in theaters this fall with her sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice she’s taking absolutely nothing for granted and being very strategic about not letting her good fortune, and the fortune she made from it, go up in smoke,” says the source.

While an official release date for the final season of Stranger Things has yet to be announced, it is expected that the show will return in 2025. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is scheduled to hit theaters in the United States on September 6.