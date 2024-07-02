Willie Nelson’s Band Concerned Their ‘Last’ Concerts Are Near

Beloved country star Willie Nelson canceled performances on his Outlaw Music Festival tour, sparking new fears for the 91-year-old guitar strummer.

Just hours before the tour’s June 21 kickoff, Willie was feeling ill and bowed out due to “doctor’s orders.” The show went on without him, with his son Lukas Nelson and the Family Band playing a lot of the long-haired legend’s classics.

Willie was slated to be back on the road again soon, but sources exclusively tell Closer the cancellations are a major cause of concern.

“This tour is Willie’s baby, and he’s got heavyweights like Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp and Robert Plant joining him,” says an insider. “They figure at Willie’s age, this could be their last chance to share a stage with him.”

“Sadly, the tour didn’t start that way,” the insider continues. “And given what a hot and stormy summer it’s turning out to be all over the country, you have to wonder how many shows Willie will actually wind up playing.”

The singer has canceled numerous shows in recent years due to various ailments, including bouts of pneumonia and a long-running battle with emphysema. Even when he does play, a cranky back and balky knees have forced him to perform sitting down. Although Willie’s mind is sharp, a source says his body is breaking down.

“Even when he’s sick and laid up in bed, he can’t stop talking about how he’s going to get back on stage,” the insider shares. “He’s got his CBD oils and other remedies for his aches and pains, but it’s clearly not enough, and that’s troubling for his family and friends. His health has been in a bad way for quite a while, and everyone’s worried it will be the death of him if he doesn’t slow down.”

Willie’s team has kept fans in the loop about his health since he had to step away from the opening night of the summer tour.

On June 26, the musician’s team announced that Willie couldn’t perform at his Virginia Beach stop of the tour. However, his band and son performed and allowed the show to go on.

Fans were in for good news two days later after the “Always On My Mind” singer’s health improved.

“Willie Nelson has been cleared by his doctors to go back on the road again. He will resume performing on the Outlaw Tour next week. Willie will not be on this weekend’s dates,” the Instagram announcement read. “Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Celisse will perform as scheduled for all shows this weekend. In addition, Lukas Nelson and Family along with some special guests will play his own set which will include Willie’s classics and other songs.”

On Tuesday, July 2, it was announced that Willie will make his grand entrance during his 4th of July show in Camden.

Fans flooded the comments section with their concern and well-wishes.

“I hope Willie is okay!” one person wrote, adding, “We just saw him in Milwaukee and he was great! He is such an icon and amazing performer – praying for him!”