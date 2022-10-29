Some of Willie Nelson’s Kids Followed In His Footsteps: Meet the Country Icon’s 8 Adult Children

Country superstar Willie Nelson’s career has spanned nearly seven decades and produced iconic songs such as “On The Road Again,” “Always On My Mind” and “Blue Eyes Crying In the Rain.” The Texas native is not the only musician in the family, however. A few of his eight children have followed in their famous father’s footsteps.

Willie’s youngest children, sons Lukas Autry and Jacob Micah, whom he shares with wife Annie D’Angelo, were featured in a mini-documentary with the country crooner where they talked about growing up on the road.

“It’s been a family thing with me just making music with whoever was around and to have your kids up there doing a good job with you now that’s as good as it gets,” Willie said in the 2017 footage. “We’re lucky they’re really good musicians.”

According to Micah, “there was never any pressure” for the boys to become musicians, but they each “picked it up naturally.”

“It felt right so we kept doing it,” he continued. “I started playing at like 3 on stage playing harmonica and Luke would play percussion back then. Then one day, he picked up the guitar and I said ‘Oh, I’ll play the drums’ and we just kind of taught each other by jamming and playing with dad on the road, and here we are now.”

The father-son trio later collaborated on a song during the COVID-19 shutdown after Willie came up with an idea during game night.

“Sometime back in December 2020, in between endless rounds of chess and dominos, my dad looked up at me and said, ‘If I die when I’m high I’ll be halfway to heaven,’” Micah said following the release of their song, “Die When I’m High (Halfway to Heaven).” “It took me a second to process, but I said, ‘Dad, that’s the best song title I ever heard. You better write the rest of it quick.’ He said. ‘Why don’t you write it?’ So I did. That night I wrote it for him, about him. It’s really just a love letter to him.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about all eight of Willie Nelson’s children.