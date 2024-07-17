Willie Nelson is back on stage, but he is still extremely fragile as shown in recent social media footage — and sources exclusively tell Closer his loved ones are doing all they can for the beloved country star.

According to the source, those in the 91-year-old’s inner circle are making sure he’s watched 24/7 in case he suffers another life-threatening episode.

Willie canceled performances on his Outlaw Music Festival tour just hours before its June 21 kickoff. Willie was feeling ill and bowed out due to “doctor’s orders.” However, the show went on without him, with his son Lukas Nelson and the Family Band playing a lot of the legend’s classics.

“His recent illness took the wind out of him, and many feel his return to touring was a bit premature but there’s no talking sense to Willie when he’s got a blazing fire under him,” says an insider. “So, they’re doing what they can, hovering over him, making sure he eats and gets enough fluids and rests between sets.”

In a July 4 Instagram post shared by Willie, the singer and guitarist can be seen slowly strolling onto the stage with someone by his side. “He’s walked to and from stage by a member of the crew, as there are a lot of cables that could trip him up, and one fall for someone his age could be disastrous,” the Closer insider reveals. “His family is close by and watching him like a hawk. Willie has the best support team, and he’s much loved by everyone.”

His team is even going to extremes to make sure Willie is able to get up on stage for his fans without any hiccups.

“They know how much performing means to him and doing everything possible to make him comfortable, bringing him teas and even his favorite CBD gummies if he wants,” says the source. “You’ve got to admire Willie. His body may be breaking down and feebler than ever before, but he’s got the spirit of an eagle.”

Jim Bennett/WireImage

Willie has canceled numerous shows in recent years due to various ailments, including bouts of pneumonia and a long-running battle with emphysema. Even when he does play, a cranky back and balky knees have forced him to perform sitting down. Although Willie’s mind is sharp, a separate source previously told Closer his body is breaking down.

“Even when he’s sick and laid up in bed, he can’t stop talking about how he’s going to get back on stage,” the insider said. “He’s got his CBD oils and other remedies for his aches and pains, but it’s clearly not enough, and that’s troubling for his family and friends. His health has been in a bad way for quite a while, and everyone’s worried it will be the death of him if he doesn’t slow down.”

On July 2, it was announced that Willie would play his 4th of July show in Camden. Fans flooded the comments section with their well-wishes. “I hope Willie is okay!” one wrote, adding, “We just saw him in Milwaukee and he was great! He is such an icon and amazing performer – praying for him!”