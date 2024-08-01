Vince Vaughn knocked it out of the park on Curb Your Enthusiasm — to the point where producers are considering his very own spinoff sequel, sources exclusively tell Closer — but it’s ruffled Larry David‘s feathers.

The Dodgeball actor, 54, played the recurring role of Freddy Funkhouser on 11 episodes of the HBO comedy, and viewers just don’t want the fun to end.

“The fans of the show totally embraced Vince, singling him out for bringing new life to this franchise that has been around for 24 years,” says a source of the show, created by the 77-year-old comedian.

“But Larry created a Frankenstein’s Monster by hiring Vince, who never met a scene he couldn’t steal with his incredibly quick and elaborate riffs.”

Vince made his first appearance on Curb in 2020 during the show’s 10th season. He continued to appear in episodes throughout the series’ conclusion in April 2024.

The high-level HBO insider says that “it was never a personal decision” by Larry to bring in Vince, adding that “it was strictly about making the show better and filling in the gap” created by late cast member Bob Einstein (Marty Funkhouser), who died on January 2, 2019, at age 76 after being diagnosed with cancer.

“Even in the currently purported final season, Larry was all business when it comes to Curb Your Enthusiasm,” the insider explains. “Larry needed somebody to come in and improvise at a very high level, and that intersected perfectly with Vince’s training and comedy skills.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Though nothing has been officially confirmed, some have speculated that the show’s 12th and final season wasn’t actually the end of the road.

Larry had a greenlight at HBO to do a new season whenever he wanted, according to Variety. “Every season is the final season,” exec producer Jeff Schaffer previously told the publication. “When the last episode occurs, there will never be another episode of Curb. It just takes time for him to go out in the world.”

According to Closer‘s source, all of the gossip is “enough to drive Larry a little crazy, along with all the chatter around Vince getting his own HBO comedy after Curb or even taking up the franchise for himself when Larry’s done.”

Adds the source, “Larry expresses his ego and his insecurities through that show, and as much as he appreciates Vince’s on-camera contribution, Larry will not, under any circumstances, let Vince run away with the show after he retires. Vince made a meal out of this job, but it’s not going to be his meal ticket for the rest of his career, not over Larry’s dead body!”

When it was revealed that Curb Your Enthusiasm was officially going into its final season, Larry issued a statement, saying, “As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be — the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character. And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”