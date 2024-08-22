Ken Jennings is buckling under intense pressure at Jeopardy! as rumors reach fever pitch that he could be on borrowed time — but sources tell Closer he’s clinging to the hosting gig and telling everyone he’ll turn things around and even play dirty if that’s what it takes to keep his finger on the buzzer of his dream job.

Sources warn the 50-year old Brainiac author won’t go quietly if and when push comes to shove.

“He’s desperate to make it work and has no intention of leaving of his own accord,” spills an insider. “Ken’s well aware of the noise and tittle-tattle, and privately he would acknowledge these are tough times — especially with Colin Jost coming on to host Pop Culture Jeopardy! and fans calling him awkward, which is hard to take.”

“But he’s insisting there’s a share of blame here. He doesn’t write the lines or pick the questions and contestants, and won’t be made a scapegoat!”

Jennings has recently come under fire for his many gaffes on the game show, including mistakes on clues and inconsistent rulings. He has even been accused of letting his favorite contestants have greater leeway with their answers.

“He won’t take this treatment. He’s calling on bosses to be more supportive and warning people not to trip him up,” spills an insider. “Ken doesn’t understand why viewers think this is all his fault, because it’s not. He believes others need to take responsibility. He’s done playing Mr. Nice Guy!”