It’s been four years since Tom Bergeron was replaced by Tyra Banks as host of Dancing With the Stars. At the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards in Century City, California, on June 15, the 69-year-old exclusively spoke to Closer about his shocking ouster and what the future holds.

“I would say this to anybody in any career: S–t can happen,” Tom admitted. “You might lose jobs along the way.” While there are some things he misses about the dancing competition show — like “the paycheck,” Tom joked — the two-time Emmy winner doesn’t see himself signing up to be a presenter again. “I honestly don’t want to host anything anymore,” he revealed. “I’ve done it to death. I’ve done every format possible. I’m open to other stuff. But hosting: Been there, done that.”