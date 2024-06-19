Will they or won’t they? A walk down the aisle may not be in the cards for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. A source exclusively tells Closer that the former Good Morning America cohosts — who caused a 2022 media scandal when they started secretly dating in the midst of separating from their spouses (Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, respectively) — “have put a wedding on the back burner. The dust has only started to settle on T.J.’s divorce, so he’s nervous to make such a commitment — and doesn’t feel they need a piece of paper.”

Each twice divorced and with three kids between them, Amy, 51, and T.J., 46, are devoted to each other and ready to give up their separate NYC residences and move in together, says the source. “They’re quite content to live together and enjoy their lives. Marriage is something they’ve talked about, but why fix what isn’t broken?”