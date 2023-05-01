Article presented by Nick Kasmik

One of Miami’s most influential and sought-after figures, Reno Davis, has come a long way in just a short while since he started his real estate business. With his charismatic personality, exquisite fashion sense, and lavish lifestyle, Davis has become a staple both in the business and social landscape.

A savvy entrepreneur with the Midas touch, Reno Davis is not only great at looking good and hitting the right impression every time but he’s also gifted at connecting with people from all walks of life. This has significantly helped his brand to grow and gain acceptance within and outside the industry, with an Instagram following of 11.5 million and counting.

When it comes to his business and how he projects himself, Reno Davis says he has no competition and he operates in a niche of his own. According to the Miami-based real estate entrepreneur, he’s way ahead of the rest and is tuned for prime excellence.

“I’m my brand. I’m only 22 years old, but I feel like I’m 30 because I’m so mentally advanced, and I feel like I can see the future it’s almost like I can time travel in real-time. I’m always thinking 2 steps ahead. I am me and nobody else. And I don’t want to be like anyone else,” says the 7-figure-earner.

Considering how saturated the real estate industry gets, winning in business is the ultimate goal. But it isn’t the first step in the school of success; perhaps the difficult part is staying at the top once you make it there.

This is one of the biggest challenges that a lot of entrepreneurs come face to face within the industry, and many falls face down. They can’t seem to have the capacity to sustain their winning streak after hitting an initial high in their business.

For Reno Davis, however, it all comes down to having a winning attitude. Davis says it’s about how you project yourself before your audience and clients. He isn’t shy to put down hefty sums at a time to get the things that make life enjoyable, regularly splashing thousands of dollars on designer outfits, cars, and fashion accessories.

And just to have an idea how much this elite entrepreneur sets aside for his maintenance, aside from food and fancy cars, check this out: a 1,000-gram diamond VVS Cuban link necklace valued at $130,000, Cartier buss down diamond watch which costs an estimated $30,000 and 350 Gram 14K solid Cuban link bracelet costing $15,000. Some earrings cost $14,000, shoes worth $25,000, and clothes valued at $30,000.

“In my opinion, I’m the king of drip. I spend this much because I always try and get the new season clothing, whatever comes out every new season. I’m always looking for the newest drops, whenever I can, that match my brand, which is high fashion,” he explains.

His wardrobe collection features an array of designer clothes, sunglasses, and shoes from notable labels out there, from Johnny Dang’s blings and ice to Luis Vuitton, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, as well as Christian Louboutin, Prada, and so on.

But how come Davis manages to put his wardrobe together and maintain such high fashion taste and impeccable taste in style? Davis says he doesn’t draw inspiration from anyone.

“I don’t have a fashion inspiration because I am my inspiration. I just buy clothes that look good and put them on. I am good at being my stylist to the point of not needing an inspiration or stylist,” he says.

“I go with what looks good in my eyes. I am not looking for anyone’s inspiration. I look up to myself. I am good with clothing and have a good eye for fashion; I honestly should have been an interior designer. I know what looks good and what doesn’t look good,” he enthuses.

However, Reno Davis isn’t all about fashion and the finer things of life. Beneath all that elegance and exquisite exterior is a 22-year-old man who’s paid his dues in the real estate industry and checked all the right boxes.

When many look at Davis today, they see the flashiness, but it came with a lot of hard work and persistence to close that first major deal.

Reno started out working as a landscaper earning a meager $20 an hour. Now, he’s gone far beyond that and is making at least $10,000 a minimum per deal wholesaling real estate in Miami. With the business growing, Reno has expanded his business to Tampa as well.

“I believe that success comes from hard work and determination. You have to be willing to put in the time and effort to achieve your goals. And when you do, the rewards can be incredible,” he explains.

Reno Davis’ rise to fame and fortune has indeed been a tale of the incredible. From humble beginnings, he has built an empire today that would no doubt stand the test of time. His story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of chasing your dreams. Reno Davis’ sense of style is one of the reasons why he has become such an influential figure. He has an eye for fashion that is unmatched, and his wardrobe is something that many people envy.