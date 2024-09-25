He’s a hero! While in Nashville shooting a music video for “The People’s House,” off of Bon Jovi’s new album, Forever, Jon Bon Jovi saved a woman from jumping off a bridge.

“He went up to her, talked to her, pulled her to safety and they embraced,” says an eyewitness. “It was very emotional.” While the Nashville Metro Police Department publicly thanked the rock star, 62, for coming to the rescue, Bon Jovi has refused to talk about the incident.

“He’s an extremely private guy, and he wants to be as sensitive as possible to the situation and the woman,” a source exclusively tells Closer. “Jon has played things close to the vest and kept secrets for years — he doesn’t just go around sharing details about his personal life. He didn’t even tell people when he got married [to Dorothea Hurley] in 1989!”

In 2022, the “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer did share that he’d undergone vocal surgery. “Every day is a struggle,” he admitted recently. “But I’m more than capable of [singing] again.”