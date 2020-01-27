Although no one does a red carpet quite like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez! the two decided to sit out the 2020 Grammys on Sunday, January 26. It looks like the 50-year-old is taking time to prepare for her upcoming performance at the Super Bowl.

Ahead of music’s most legendary night, the beauty took to Instagram to share she is pumped for her upcoming half-time show. “[ONE] week out from the #SuperBowl … can you tell we’re excited?! #SuperBowlLIV” she wrote on a video of her jumping at rehearsal.

J. Lo clearly has a lot on her plate, so we understand why she and A-Rod, 43, skipped this one. The stunning couple have been hot on the award show circuit. Back on Sunday, January 19, Alex was there to support Jennifer as she was up for a SAG Award for Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Hustlers.

Although she didn’t take home a trophy, the beauty was still in high spirits. “What a night! Thanks to my fellow actors and the [SAG Awards] for my Best Supporting Actress nomination for Hustlers!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Thank you to my Alex and my incredible team for supporting me tonight!”