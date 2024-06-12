Jay Leno is the first one to admit that he’s “not a vacation guy.” But he does love spending time at his home in Newport, Rhode Island, which he describes as having a perfect blend of historic Gilded Age beauty and New England charm.

“From about 1860 to around 1920, all the old money built huge mansions in Newport,” the comedian, 74, exclusively tells Closer. “Many are still there and have been restored. They’re just beautiful.”

He appreciates the direct, stoic attitude of locals, too. “They’ve got that oddball Yankee sensibility,” Jay says. “I find it very funny.”

An avid car collector, he recommends checking out the city’s Audrain Automobile Museum. “Every couple of months, they change all the exhibits,” shares Jay. “So, there’s always new cars.”